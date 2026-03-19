Eldorado Park parents face July trial over girl’s death

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The case of the Eldorado Park couple accused of murdering their four-year-old daughter has been postponed until July 27.

The case against an Eldorado Park couple facing charges of murder in relation to the death of their four-year-old daughter has been postponed for pre-trial.

The two appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday, and the case was postponed to July 27.

They are accused of murder in their daughter’s death in an incident that occurred on August 6 2025. They also face a charge of assault relating to their three-year-old son.

The 32-year-old father is accused of brutally assaulting and sexually abusing his daughter, leading to her death, while the mother was at work.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the father allegedly physically assaulted her repeatedly, attempted to drown her in a bathtub and sexually assaulted her with an object. The child screamed in agony and the neighbours heard the cries and alerted the police.

“The police arrived and found the unconscious child on a bed with visible head injuries, bruises and a swollen eye. The father was arrested on the scene, and the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“He further allegedly assaulted their three-year-old son, the younger brother of the deceased on March 13, last year,” Mohlatlole said.

The father faces charges of murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while the mother faces charges of failing to report the abuse and other related offences.

The court heard that the couple intends to plead not guilty to all charges.

Both accused will remain in custody.

TimesLIVE