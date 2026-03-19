Eskom under scrutiny as staff allege favouritism in security contracts

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A senior manager has been accused of interfering with procurement processes in Eskom security division.

Fresh allegations of conflict of interest have surfaced at Eskom, with insiders accusing a senior manager in its security solutions division of manipulating procurement processes to favour companies allegedly linked to him.

Whistleblowers claim Remone Govender, a senior manager in security solutions, has connections to Pro Secure and Mzansi Securifire Group, firms that are contracted to the state power utility in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, respectively.

According to employees who spoke on condition of anonymity, Govender previously worked for Pro Secure and is now accused of favouring the two companies over other service providers. They further allege that he authorised a purchase order for Pro Secure to supply fire extinguishers to Eskom despite his past association with the company.

“He is the one who decides which companies should receive a tender. If it’s a company he is not in favour of, he will scrutinise it and even dig up past information to disqualify it. But he failed to apply the same scrutiny to Pro Secure and Mzansi Securifire Group,” one insider said.

On December 24, the entity sent an email to staff members regarding the security validation committee. According to the document, the committee will have the final authority on all recommendations for security contract awards, which will be presented to the tender board for approval.

The security company came under fire when CEO Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren were arrested in January 2025 and charged for the murder of Shailen Singh in Meridian Drive in Umhlanga on December 29 2024. Ferrel was denied bail on three occasions while Darren was released on R200,000 bail.

The employees pointed to the Eskom tender invitation MWP2656NTCSA, advertised in June 2024, which outlines strict provisions for flagging suppliers implicated in serious misconduct. The document states that companies identified through findings by bodies such as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), SAPS or National Prosecuting Authority should be excluded from new contracts or extensions pending the outcome of disciplinary processes.

It is very confusing. Pro Secure was implicated in the PPE tender scandal in Limpopo, yet Eskom keeps appointing them. — Employee

Under these rules, flagged suppliers should be removed at the eligibility or compliance stage of tender evaluation.

In July 2024, the SIU announced it had uncovered irregularities in the awarding of a personal protective equipment tender by the Limpopo health department, involving companies including Pro Secure, Clinipro and Ndia Business Trading. The investigation found about R182m in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The SIU has since instituted civil proceedings against former Limpopo health head of department Dr Thokozani Florence Mhlongo and Pro Secure, alleging irregularities in the tender process. The unit also successfully interdicted Mhlongo’s pension payout following her resignation amid disciplinary action.

Despite this, employees allege Pro Secure continues to receive work from Eskom.

“It is very confusing. Pro Secure was implicated in the PPE tender scandal in Limpopo, yet Eskom keeps appointing them,” another employee said.

Employees further claim Govender has longstanding ties to the company, dating back to his time as a security manager within Eskom’s KZN distribution division, where he allegedly worked with Pro Secure. They also allege he previously served as a director of Mzansi Securifire Group before joining Eskom.

Frustrated by what they describe as inaction internally, employees escalated their concerns to the Conty Lebepe Foundation, an NGO focused on corruption and social justice issues.

The foundation’s national coordinator, Conty Lebepe, confirmed that the organisation had written to parliament’s electricity portfolio committee seeking intervention.

“We also tried to engage Eskom for clarity on the issues raised by workers. It is very concerning that the manager is accused of working tirelessly to push out black-owned companies and replace them with preferred service providers,” Lebepe said.

A media query was sent to both companies on Monday. Only Mzansi Securifire responded, through its legal representatives.

Devin Moodley of DM Attorneys confirmed the company holds a contract in KwaZulu-Natal but said details could not be disclosed without client consent due to Popi Act restrictions.

“There was an open tender which we bid for. We are not aware of any allegations of current or previous professional relationships between our company and the Eskom official,” Moodley said.

He added the company had not been approached by Eskom officials outside formal procurement channels and denied any knowledge of favouritism.

“We bid in an open process, were screened and vetted, and were successful. We were also successful in Gauteng under a separate tender. Our services do not include fire-related services,” he said.

Remone Govender said the matter was reported to Eskom communications department.

“She [the Eskom spokesperson] will respond to these allegations, which by the way are not new, with the same information being reported many times by different entities. This is the official process of Eskom when complaints of this nature arise,” Govender said.

Questions were sent to Eskom on Monday, and the entity asked to be given time. On Tuesday, it again asked for some time. Their response will be included once received.