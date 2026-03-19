Human rights day charity run for South African athlete stabbed in Thailand

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South African Jaryd Lagane, 29, was discharged after being stabbed multiple times at his home. A charity 10km race is being held by the Bluff Athletics club to raise funds to bring him home.

“It was my worst nightmare and I was left in a state of utter shock.”

This was the reaction of Durban mother Bonny Rougier-Lagane, whose 29-year-old son Jaryd Lagane was stabbed multiple times in his Bangkok home two weeks ago.

Rougier-Lagane received the grim phone call from the South African embassy informing her about her son’s attack and hospitalisation.

She said the stab wounds pierced his lungs, colon and stomach.

She said she was in the dark about the reason for the altercation that almost ended Jaryd’s life. She was told another South African was in police custody for the attack.

South African Jaryd Lagane in intensive care after being stabbed in the lung, stomach and colon two weeks ago (SUPPLIED)

“Jaryd was hospitalised and taken into the intensive care unit and needed to undergo an operation,” said Rougier-Lagane.

She said the ordeal was initially complicated by the language barrier.

“But things have gotten a whole lot better because I am now able to communicate meaningfully with Jaryd and his boss,” she said.

Her son went to Thailand to study and teach two years ago.

“My son is humble and has a gentle heart, and everyone who crosses paths with him immediately is drawn to him as he is a genuine and caring person,” said Rougier-Lagane.

She said the near-fatal incident put a strain on the family’s finances as he spent more than a week in a private hospital.

She remained optimistic he would make a full recovery and was now concentrating on getting him home.

Jaryd, an avid runner who has completed a Comrades marathon, is staying at a friend’s place after being discharged from hospital on Friday.

“Though he is still in a lot of pain we are hoping for the best. I mean, when I spoke to him I could hear that he’s not his vibrant self. He tells me he even dislikes painkillers,“ she said.

She said Jaryd would soon make a statement to Thai law enforcement.

Now his fellow runners are rallying to help his mother raise finances to bring him home.

Bluff athletics club treasurer Janine Stadler said after learning about the incident she proposed a 10km run to raise funds for Jaryd. The run will take place on Human Rights Day in the Bluff, south of Durban.

“His family including his mum and dad run for the club. He is also well known among community members. People have been high spirited about this initiative, and we are hoping for a good turnout,” said Stadler.

She said the club was encouraged by the response from the public who would like to participate in the noble cause.

The department of international relations and cooperation did not respond to queries.