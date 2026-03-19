Lecture at UFS suspended after ‘monkey’ remark by lecturer

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Students have raised concerns after an alleged racist remark during an EBUS lecture at the University of the Free State’s Bloemfontein campus. File photo.

A lecture was suspended at the University of the Free State (UFS) on Thursday after students raised concerns that a lecturer allegedly referred to them as monkeys during a lecture this week.

The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday at the EBW Auditorium at the Bloemfontein campus.

According to a written complaint submitted to the faculty management, which TimesLIVE has seen, the lecture was presented by a lecturer whose identity is known to the publication, and focused on chapter 4, public relations.

In their complaint, the students detail the events leading to the alleged incident. The student said the lecturer began with a summary and ended by saying “well that’s PR”, which caused confusion and noise among students, with some thinking the lecture had ended.

During the noise, a student politely asked the lecturer to speak louder as some were struggling to hear.

“In response, the lecturer said, ‘well you try teaching a class of monkeys,’” the complaint reads.

I believe that such remarks are inappropriate and unacceptable in an academic environment — UFS students

The student added that the remark was made in class where the majority of students are black and coloured and described it as “deeply offensive” and creating an uncomfortable environment.

“After this, some students began to leave. The lecturer then stood by the door and said, ‘Oh, I guess they are mad at me,’ and later asked, ‘are you guys also mad at me and want to leave?’ This further added to the discomfort in the class.”

The student said they were offended and left the lecture as they no longer felt comfortable attending the class.

“I believe that such remarks are inappropriate and unacceptable in an academic environment,” the students said, adding they requested the matter to be formally investigated and asked for their identity to be kept confidential for fear of victimisation.

Student representative council (SRC) president Ogorogile Moleme said students, student leaders and political organisations attended a scheduled lecture today.

“There was an EBUS lecture that was supposed to take place at Kopanong Auditorium at 1pm. So then we just decided that all of us, leadership structures, political organisations, all of us, go attend the class,” said Moleme.

He said a faculty representative addressed them and confirmed that the lecturer has been excused from the module.

He did give us the assurance that they are dealing with the matter and that the lecturer has been excused from the module … and they told us that the investigations have started — Ogorogile Moleme, SRC president

Moleme added that the SRC requested to speak to the dean of the faculty, who had a virtual meeting with the student leadership.

“He did give us the assurance that they are dealing with the matter and that the lecturer has been excused from the module … and they told us that the investigations have started,” he said.

According to Moleme, the university also indicated that the matter may involve the Human Rights Commission. Student leaders also raised concerns about protecting students who may be asked to give statements.

Moleme said the university assured them that students would not face retaliation.

“They did give us on record that the students won’t be victimised … they’re just going to be asked to give their consent to give their side of the story for investigative purposes,” he said.

University spokesperson Lacea Loader confirmed that the institution is aware of the incident and has begun an investigation.

“The University of the Free State has been alerted to an alleged inappropriate remark made by a lecturer during the EBUS1514 lecture on March 18.

“The university is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and has initiated an immediate investigation. The institution does not tolerate any form of racial misconduct by its staff and will take decisive action should any behaviour be found to contradict its core values.”

TimesLIVE