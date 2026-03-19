New dictionary-thesaurus helps SA pupils get to grips with words and grow vocabulary

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South Africa's newest dictionary and thesaurus answers the call by teachers for local classroom resources. Picture: 123RF

Oxford University Press South Africa has launched a locally developed school resource to combine a dictionary and thesaurus in a single book tailored for pupils.

The release follows an internal survey to understand how teachers use vocabulary tools and where gaps remain. While dictionaries with local content exist, the publisher found a need for a resource that also supports vocabulary development and word choice in one place.

“Teachers told us they need resources that support comprehension and vocabulary growth at the same time,” said the publisher’s Dariol Wicomb.

“The Oxford School Dictionary and Vocabulary Builder was developed in response to this. By combining dictionary definitions with thesaurus-style vocabulary support, the book helps pupils understand words and use them more confidently in writing and across subjects.”

Wicomb said challenges with reading comprehension remain a major concern in South Africa’s education system.

“When pupils encounter unfamiliar contexts in texts and learning tools, it can increase cognitive load and slow comprehension,” she said. “Strengthening foundational literacy is one of the country’s most urgent education priorities. Large numbers of pupils struggle with reading comprehension in the early years of schooling, which has knock-on effects across all subjects.”

She said vocabulary plays a key role in academic success. “Contextual familiarity in learning materials supports vocabulary acquisition and improves engagement in multilingual education environments.”

During the development process, teachers highlighted the importance of relatable content. Teachers said pupils respond better to examples and terms that reflect their everyday lives. Words such as “robot”, “tackies” and “bakkie”, along with subject-specific terminology, can help pupils link definitions to real-world meaning.

Teachers also pointed to practical classroom needs. Many primary school educators teach several subjects, meaning a single resource that supports vocabulary across the curriculum can make teaching easier and help pupils study independently.

The research also revealed some misunderstandings. Some teachers initially thought “South African content” referred mainly to slang. However, once clarified, there was strong support for including curriculum-aligned terms used in subjects such as natural sciences, social sciences and life skills.

“Local content does not replace academic English,” Wicomb said. “It rather supports the pathway to it by helping pupils bridge the gap between everyday language and formal academic vocabulary.”

Another key finding was the link between language and pupil confidence. Teachers said when pupils see familiar contexts and recognise local terms in their learning materials, it validates their experiences and can improve how they approach reading and writing.

The Oxford School Dictionary and Vocabulary Builder is available at selected bookstores, educational retailers and online platforms nationwide.

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