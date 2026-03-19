Operation Smile hails 20 years of fixing lips and changing lives

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Nzulu celebrates his birthday with his dad Thandisizwe Maphango and mom Sinazo Mtolo.

For years, Tshepo Manetja lived with the silence of unanswered questions.

Growing up in a rural village, he endured stares, whispers and ridicule because of a cleft condition no one around him understood. There were no medical records, no clear diagnosis and repeated attempts to seek help at hospitals led nowhere.

Then one day he saw a television advert. It showed a child who looked just like him. It mentioned free surgery and it introduced him to Operation Smile.

That moment changed everything. Today Manetja is a confident young man — but the memory of isolation still lingers.

“I don’t want to see any child go through what I went through,” he said.

Tshepo Manetja shares a smile with Prof Anil Madaree, who performed the surgery that changed his life. (Operation Smile)

His story reflects the human impact behind a milestone announced this week, as Operation Smile South Africa marks 20 years of providing cleft lip and palate surgery through volunteer medical professionals.

Dr Clover-Ann Lee, a paediatric anaesthetist at Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, has spent more than a decade helping children like Manetja gain access to life-changing care.

For Lee, the work is deeply personal. “Children with clefts often face challenges far beyond the physical,” she said. “In many communities, they are shunned, hidden away, or told they are the result of bad luck or even witchcraft.”

Since joining the organisation in 2011, Lee has worked on more than 16 surgical programmes and helped establish weekend cleft surgery initiatives in Johannesburg. She has also witnessed the determination of families seeking help, including a father who carried his child for seven days to reach surgery.

“Cleft surgery isn’t just about fixing a lip,” she said. “It changes a child’s ability to eat, speak, go to school and be part of their community.”

Baby Rorisang was born with a bilateral cleft lip, and had previously been turned away twice before. (Operation Smile)

For some families, the journey to surgery is long and uncertain. When Lebone brought her baby, Rorisang, for treatment in May 2025, it was her third attempt.

Born with a bilateral cleft lip, he had previously been turned away after doctors discovered an undiagnosed heart condition, and later because he was underweight. Months later, he was finally strong enough for surgery, bringing relief after a long and emotional wait.

Early support has also proved life-changing for many families. Nzulu, born in 2022 with a cleft lip and palate in rural Eastern Cape, was referred through a community health programme shortly after birth. After multiple procedures and follow-ups, he was declared fully healed in 2025 and able to celebrate his third birthday by eating cake for the first time.

Since 2006 the organisation has facilitated more than 6,000 surgeries, supported by more than 150 volunteer medical professionals working in partnership with public healthcare systems.

The anniversary also coincides with the UN declaring 2026 the International Year of Volunteers, highlighting the role of civic action in addressing healthcare gaps.

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