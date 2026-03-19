PAC opens criminal case over vandalism of Robert Sobukwe’s gravesite

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The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has lodged a criminal case with Graaff-Reinet police over vandalism of the gravesite of its founding president, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe.

“This act is not just vandalism. It is a direct attack on African dignity, history, and resistance. We call on law enforcement to act with urgency and ensure that those responsible are swiftly arrested and brought to justice,” the party said.

Sobukwe’s gravesite has been repeatedly targeted over the years, with reports of vandalism dating back to 2001, and further incidents recorded in 2010 and subsequent years.

The site was again flagged in 2022 for neglect and damage linked to vandalism and improper activity. In 2023, the PAC said the tombstone had been damaged.

The party said it was deeply concerned by the latest incident, which comes after government’s proposal last month to rename Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town.

“It is deeply concerning that such an incident occurs at a time when the voice and vision of Sobukwe are being reignited across the country. The PAC views this act not merely as vandalism, but as a deliberate and calculated attempt to tarnish the name, legacy and enduring contribution of Sobukwe,” the party said.

“These acts of desperation, driven by insurgence forces seeking to sow division and confusion, will not succeed. The legacy of Sobukwe is rooted in the hearts and consciousness of the masses and cannot be erased by acts of criminality and provocation.”

The PAC called on the public to assist in the investigation by coming forward with any information that could help identify the perpetrators.

TimesLIVE