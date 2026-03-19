South Africa

POLL | Do you agree with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that Senzo Mchunu is no longer fit to be minister?

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Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. (Freddy Mavunda)

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has sparked debate after telling the parliamentary ad hoc committee Senzo Mchunu is no longer fit to lead the police ministry.

Appearing before the committee investigating allegations of criminality in the justice system on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi said his remarks were based on what he had seen and heard during proceedings linked to the Madlanga commission of inquiry and the ad hoc committee.

“I am an official. For me to start talking about a decision the president must take might not be fair,” he said.

“Having seen what we have seen and having read and listened to what has been presented to these two structures, it is clear that minister Mchunu is no longer fit to run the department of police,” said Mkhwanazi.

The comments come amid ongoing questions about the disbandment of the political killings task team.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament Mchunu did not consult him before taking the decision to disband the unit, and only informed him about it in February last year despite a directive that it should be implemented by December 31 2024.

The matter has raised questions about accountability, leadership and oversight within the police ministry.

TimesLIVE

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