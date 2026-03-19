Qatar orders Iranian embassy attaches to leave within 24 hours amid escalating tensions

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Smoke and fire rise near the South Pars gas field after an attack amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran in Bushehr Province, Iran, on March 18 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Qatar, which has been the subject of attacks by Iran, says it will take all necessary steps to safeguard its sovereignty, security and national interests.

Qatar has declared the Iranian embassy’s military and security attaches persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 24 hours in a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions between the two states.

In a media statement released on Wednesday, the ministry of foreign affairs said it had delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha during a meeting between senior officials from both countries.

“This came during a meeting held Wednesday between HE Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro, and HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State Ali Salehabadi,” said the ministry.

The ministry confirmed that Qatar considers the military attaché, the security attaché and all staff of the two offices as persona non grata and has given them a maximum of 24 hours to leave the country.

According to the statement, the decision follows what Qatar described as “repeated Iranian targeting and blatant aggression” against the country which it says constitutes a violation of its sovereignty and international law.

“The ministry explained that this decision comes in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, UN Security Council Resolution No. (2817) and the principles of good neighborliness,” the statement read.

Qatar warned that further actions could follow if the situation continues to escalate.

“The ministry affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law,” it said.

The diplomatic fallout comes amid reports of a missile strike on the country’s energy infrastructure. In a post on X, Qatar’s interior ministry said civil defence teams responded to a blaze at Ras Laffan Industrial City, a major natural gas processing hub.

The ministry said the fire occurred “following an Iranian targeting,” without providing further details.

QatarEnergy later confirmed that Ras Laffan had been struck by missiles resulting in significant damage.

“QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage had been caused. All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time,” the company said in a post on X.

Despite the damage, authorities confirmed that emergency teams were able to contain the situation and that no injuries had been reported.

The developments is a significant escalation in regional tensions, with Qatar maintaining that it will take all necessary steps to safeguard its sovereignty, security and national interests.

TimesLIVE