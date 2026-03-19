Rock on road leads to five deaths in Gauteng

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Five male occupants in a Suzuki Ertiga were killed.

Five people were killed in a crash between a sedan and a truck on Wednesday night.

The accident took place at about 10.30pm on the R566 old Brits road just after Vibro Bricks at Rama City, Akasia in Gauteng, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

“It is alleged a truck was travelling west on the R566 when it collided with a big rock on the roadway, causing the driver to lose control and veer into the opposite travel lane where it crashed head-on into a Suzuki Ertiga.”

The five male occupants in the Suzuki died.

“The area is allegedly notorious for rock placing on the roadway,” Zwane said.

The RTMC said its crash investigation unit was at the scene.

TimesLIVE