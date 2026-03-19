South Africa

Six Mpumalanga pupils injured in violent bus fight

Some pupils were allegedly armed with metal objects. Another pupil reportedly used pepper spray

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

A taxi driver ploughed into Bushbuckridge school pupils, killing two of them. File photo.
Six pupils were injured after a group fight broke out on a scholar transport bus. (123RF/Elizabeth Crego)

Six pupils were injured after a fight broke out on a scholar transport bus involving pupils from Cyril Clarke Secondary School in Mbombela on Wednesday.

The Mpumalanga education department said a group of boys allegedly started fighting outside the school gates before boarding a bus.

Some pupils were allegedly armed with metal objects. Another pupil reportedly used pepper spray.

“The situation worsened inside the bus even after the driver attempted to stop the fight which left several pupils injured,” the department said in a statement.

All injured pupils were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment and were later discharged.

Department spokesperson Gerald Sambo said the department advised the school governing body to take disciplinary action against the pupils.

“The issue is under police investigation,” he said.

TimesLIVE

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