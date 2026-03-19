Soldiers scout terrain with police ahead of Cape Flats deployment

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A contingent of police and army officers is scouting selected areas in Cape Town as part of a joint initiative to curb gangsterism.

This comes as part of preparations for the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to identified hotspots.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the “operational scanning exercise” began on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday.

“The exercise, which should not be mistaken for the commencement of deployment of the SANDF, comprises air and ground presence of limited forces at identified locations.

“The operational exercise underway is essential preparation for the integrated forces ahead of the deployment.

“Members of the public are urged to respect the operational space the forces require and refrain from speculating about their presence in the targeted areas,” Potelwa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the state of the nation address in February that 2,200 soldiers would support police in dealing with gang violence and illicit mining in regions across the country. The year-long project will cost an estimated R823m.

TimesLIVE