Victim rescued by cops, three hijack suspects killed in Benoni

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The suspects’ vehicle hid the side barrier into an embankment.

Three suspects died after a high-speed chase and shootout out with officers from the Hawks tactical operations management team section (Toms) in Crystal Park, Benoni, in Gauteng.

Police said tactical patrols were activated on Wednesday after they were alerted to a group of suspects committing hijackings and kidnapping motorists on Elm Road in Crystal Park.

“At about 8.30pm, Hawks members from Toms spotted the described vehicle, a silver-grey Opel Astra, after the suspects pulled a female victim out of her Fiat and bundled her into their vehicle,” they said.

“A high-speed chase ensued and the suspects opened fire on police.

“The suspects’ vehicle hid the side barrier into an embankment. In the aftermath, three suspects were fatally wounded and the victim was rescued with no injuries.

“Two firearms and some possessions belonging to the victim were found in the suspects’ vehicle.”

TimesLIVE