South Africa

WATCH | Crackdown on undocumented foreigners nets 15

Their employer, a factory owner, was also arrested in Chatsworth

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TimesLIVE

A crackdown on the illegal employment of undocumented foreigners resulted in the arrest of 15 people on Wednesday. Their employer was also arrested. (KZN )

Police arrested 15 foreigners and a factory owner who employed them during a raid on Wednesday.

Provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the crackdown on illegal employment of undocumented foreigners, carried out in conjunction with department of employment and labour inspectors and immigration officials from home affairs, was conducted in Chatsworth.

“During the operation, five factories were inspected and one factory was found to have illegally employed 15 foreign nationals.

“The operation was a continuation of operations aimed at stamping the authority of the state by ensuring that there is no lawlessness in the business sector which directly or indirectly compromises the livelihood of South Africans.”

TimesLIVE

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