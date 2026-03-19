WATCH | Crackdown on undocumented foreigners nets 15

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A crackdown on the illegal employment of undocumented foreigners resulted in the arrest of 15 people on Wednesday. Their employer was also arrested.

Police arrested 15 foreigners and a factory owner who employed them during a raid on Wednesday.

Provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the crackdown on illegal employment of undocumented foreigners, carried out in conjunction with department of employment and labour inspectors and immigration officials from home affairs, was conducted in Chatsworth.

Police arrested 15 foreigners and a factory owner who employed them, during a crackdown on the illegal employment of undocumented workers in Chatsworth on Wednesday. 📹: @SAPoliceService KZN pic.twitter.com/ntzdBpll8P — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) March 19, 2026

“During the operation, five factories were inspected and one factory was found to have illegally employed 15 foreign nationals.

“The operation was a continuation of operations aimed at stamping the authority of the state by ensuring that there is no lawlessness in the business sector which directly or indirectly compromises the livelihood of South Africans.”

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