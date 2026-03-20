GBV survivor whose eyes were gouged out, rebuilds her life, prepares to graduate

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Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited GBV survivor Zandiswa Ntshamba (black T-shirt) who was left blind after an attack in 2022.

A 20-year-old survivor of a brutal gender-based violence (GBV) attack is preparing to graduate after a computer course in Pretoria, marking a significant step in her journey to rebuild her life.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited Zandiswa Ntshamba on Friday, at a school for the blind in Pretoria, where the young survivor is rebuilding her life after the brutal attack that left her blind.

During the visit, Ntshamba shared her journey of recovery, resilience and renewed purpose.

Ntshamba lost her eyesight in 2022 when she was attacked at the age of 16 in eMaxesibeni, Eastern Cape. She was walking home when Velisani Mngani dragged her into nearby bushes, raped her and gouged out her eyes with a blunt object, leaving her for dead.

She was later found by a passer-by and rushed to hospital. Mngani has since been convicted and is serving life imprisonment, along with an additional 30-year sentence.

Ntshamba said adjusting to life at the school was initially overwhelming.

“When I arrived, it was hard because I was alone and getting used to other people was challenging,” she said.

She is currently enrolled in an introduction to computer course, where she is learning IT skills and how to use computers as a visually impaired student.

“It was hard, but it became better. I have made friends. We normally go to class and then spend time together after 4pm.”

Ntshamba told TimesLIVE that she has grown more independent during her time at the school.

“Now I can walk alone within the premises without any assistance and I understand computers. I appreciate the support and help I got here.”

She encouraged other survivors of trauma to give themselves time to heal.

“Take your time to heal and accept, because you cannot stay inside your whole life. You need to go out and live again,” she said.

Ntshamba said she hopes to become a social worker in future to support others.

“I see myself helping other people who are battling with blindness and those affected by gender-based violence.”

She is set to graduate from her course next week.

Ntshamba's parents expressed pride in her progress (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The school offers training in computer literacy, mobility and daily living skills to visually impaired students, helping them adapt and live independently. Social workers and facilitators also provide emotional support and counselling to students adjusting to vision loss.

Social worker Pozisa Kupati, 29, who works at the facility, said many students initially struggle to adjust but show improvement over time.

“When they first arrive, they are overwhelmed, but as time goes on, they make friends, build confidence and begin to accept their situation,” said Kupati.

During the visit, Ntshamba’s parents expressed pride in her progress.

Her father, Mlimi Ntshamba, said her happiness has brought comfort to the family.

“When she is happy, I am happy. Even at home, she sings out of the blue, and that shows how confident she is.”

Her mother, Dikeledi Ntshamba told TimesLIVE that Ntshamba’s achievements marked an important milestone for the family.

“She will be the first in our family to go beyond high school and have her own certificates. That makes us very proud,” she said, adding that parents should continue to support and encourage their children.

Fanta said Ntshamba’s story reflects both the devastating impact of gender-based violence and the importance of sustained support for survivors.

“The department is committed to ensuring that survivors receive comprehensive support, including counselling services, skills development and empowerment programmes,” said the MEC.

She added that her department is working to strengthen community-based interventions and partnerships to combat gender-based violence and ensure survivors are able to reintegrate into society.

“We must work together as communities and government to create safer environments and ensure that survivors are supported every step of the way,” Fanta said.

TimesLIVE