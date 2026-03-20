High cost of driver’s licence deepens youth struggles in Brits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The high cost of getting a driver’s licence is quietly shutting many young people out of job opportunities.

Depending on the area and how quickly a learner adapts, learning to drive can cost between R5,000 and R10,000, and for many families in small towns like Brits in the North West, this is simply unaffordable.

According to Statistics SA, the North West faces an unemployment rate of more than 53%, and it has been labelled a high crime area, with poverty and lack of opportunities driving many social problems.

For the youth, the inability to afford basic skills like driving adds to the pressure.

At a launch event held at Mogale Secondary School and hosted by tyre manufacturer Bridgestone, which will support 62 pupils from Brits in obtaining their driver’s licences, Rig Rig Driving School owner Vusi Ngcobo said the high cost of getting a licence often leads people to take shortcuts instead of completing proper training.

He said those with some experience may spend about R5,000, while beginners can pay up to R10,000.

“Most driving school (learners) are predominantly older people because young people cannot afford the licence.

“You often come across young people between 18 and 25 who come to driving schools and eventually quit along the way because it’s too costly.”

He also warned that many young people who already know how to move a car lack proper knowledge of road rules.

“Driving is not just about moving a car. It’s about understanding the rules and being responsible and, unfortunately for some, they are victims of scams and short cuts, where they end up getting involved in car accidents because they don’t know the road,” he said

Global career strategist Lithalethu Nomtatsho said having a driver’s licence can make a big difference in the job market.

She said even when it is not mandatory, it gives candidates an advantage by showing responsibility and independence.

“Without it, young people may find their options limited. It is often required in industries like logistics, construction and sales,” she said.

She said jobs that involve travelling, meeting clients, or working in different locations often require a driver’s licence. “These jobs may also pay more or offer extra benefits like travel allowances. A driver’s licence can also help someone get a job with flexible hours or work in remote areas, which can sometimes pay better.”

She encouraged young South Africans, while waiting for a chance to obtain licences, to find jobs to grow skills and gain experience.

“With time, they can then work towards getting a licence and opening up even more opportunities, she said

School principal Samuel Nthodi said despite the school being located in a mining community, many pupils after matric remained jobless due to a lack of opportunities.

Nthodi said one of the biggest boosts for the school has come from the turnkey initiative to sponsor driver’s licences for pupils and he could not be more excited about this sponsorship.

“Last year my colleagues and I were hoping and praying that we would get a sponsorship of some sort, then came this one. My pupils are blessed,” he said

Bridgestone’s vice president for Africa and Middle East, Jacques Rikhotso, said the initiative was introduced after it was noticed that there was high unemployment in the community despite nearby industries.

“Giving young people access to driver training can improve their chances of finding employment,” he said

“As a company we pride ourselves on promoting road safety. This will increase road safety awareness among young people. In that way, we won’t experience as many accidents.”

For pupil Keletso Mphahlele, who is in matric, the opportunity is life-changing.

“I didn’t expect to be selected because licences are so expensive. My mother is unemployed, and she was so excited when I told her,” Mphahlele said.

Another pupil, Thabo Dichobe, in grade 11, said his family could not believe the news.

“I was proud of myself. It shows the school believes in me,” he said.

TimesLIVE