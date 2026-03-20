KZN school sports fixture cancelled amid viral outbreak at Hilton College

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Several boys are ill from infections that are affecting both the upper and lower respiratory tract. Stock photo

A scheduled rugby fixture between Hilton College and Durban High School that was meant to happen on the weekend has been cancelled after a surge in viral infections among the KwaZulu-Natal midlands pupils.

In a statement, the schools said “a significant number” of boys at Hilton are ill with various viral infections that are affecting both the upper and lower respiratory tract. It said the illnesses present as forms of influenza and are considered contagious.

After careful medical consultations, both schools agreed to cancel the fixture for the interest of safety and proper care for their pupils.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. We delayed it until this late stage in hopes that the health situation would improve,” they said.

“There is a possibility that the fixture may be rescheduled later in the season.”

Directors of sport from both schools will explore alternative dates, “although this will depend on several factors, including the recovery of affected pupils”, the schools added.

TimesLIVE