Menzi High School reopens after ‘defeating’ extortion threats

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The completion of the long-delayed upgrades to Menzi High School in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, marks a significant victory over extortion and construction mafia interference.

That is a sentiment shared by government leaders, pupils and the community who celebrated Human Rights Day at the newly refurbished school on Friday.

The R45.3m project, which started in June 2022, was originally set to be completed in December 2024 but suffered six extortion-related stoppages by construction mafia which escalated project costs, forcing the education department to seek additional funding.

The completion date was revised after national government funding was secured and a working agreement with the Black Business Forum was reached.

KwaZulu-Natal public works MEC Martin Meyer said the delays caused by extortion and intimidation were a direct attack on pupils.

“Let us call it what it is — criminals stood in the way of children being taught. But today, this school stands as proof they did not succeed.”

He praised the collective resilience by government and the school community.

“When this project was delayed, we faced a choice: to build or to break. And we chose to stand firm.

“The school became a symbol of the challenges posed by construction-related criminality. But it is now a symbol of something greater: resilience, accountability and the triumph of the rule of law.”

KwaZulu-Natal public works department head Dr Vish Govender said the completion of the project demonstrated the power of persistence, planning and collaboration.

“In years to come, this day will serve as a reminder of the bold sacrifices the school endured during the construction phase of this project.

“Our responsibility to deliver quality infrastructure has been tested numerous times. Yet we have pushed boundaries and remained committed to promoting basic human rights,” Govender said.

The upgrade to the school — famous for its academic excellence, attaining a 100% matric pass rate in 13 of the past 14 years (99% in 2023) — comprises 13 new classrooms, a media centre, science laboratory, refurbishment of the administration block, kitchen, assembly area, amphitheatre, entrance square and external works.

School principal Thembeka Ndlanya said the new facilities would significantly improve learning conditions, especially after years of overcrowding and constrained resources.

“These facilities will significantly improve the environment in which our teachers teach and our learners learn. A dignified and well-resourced learning space inspires confidence, discipline and excellence.”

Head girl Thalente Mthethwa said the Class of 2026 was determined to make full use of the new facilities and continue the school’s tradition of academic excellence.

“These improvements will allow our school to accommodate more learners and provide a better learning environment for years to come.

“As the matric class of 2026, we are privileged to be part of Menzi High School at the beginning of this new chapter. With these enhanced facilities and opportunities, we are inspired to work even harder. We commit ourselves to upholding the school’s proud tradition of excellence, including maintaining a 100% pass rate and striving to improve not only our results, but also the quality of our achievements.”

TimesLIVE