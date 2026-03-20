Patient sets blanket on fire at Sebokeng hospital

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Sebokeng Hospital staff quickly moved patients away from the area.

A fire was started in a psychiatry holding room within the casualty unit at Sebokeng Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

This is a section where mental healthcare patients are temporarily accommodated while awaiting admission to psychiatric wards operating at full capacity.

“It is alleged a patient ignited a blanket, resulting in smoke spreading across parts of the department,” said the Gauteng department of health.

“As a precautionary measure, more than 30 patients were safely evacuated from the area. These included patients across categories including emergency cases, mental healthcare patients and obstetric patients.”

No-one was injured.

Paying tribute to the hospital team, the department said: “Security personnel and staff members acted swiftly to contain the situation and ensure the safety of all patients.”

TimesLIVE