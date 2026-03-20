SABC in court as former COO fights R18m claim over ‘unlawful’ probe and secret deals

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Former SABC chief operations officer Ian Plaatjes has taken the broadcaster to court, demanding R18m in damages after alleging that an unlawful forensic investigation led to his dismissal and severely damaged his career.

Former SABC chief operations officer (COO) Ian Plaatjes has taken the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to court, demanding R18m in damages after alleging that an unlawful forensic investigation led to his dismissal and severely damaged his career.

In papers filed at the Johannesburg high court on March 13, following arbitration proceedings at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Plaatjes accuses the public broadcaster of relying on a flawed and legally questionable investigative process to justify terminating his employment.

At the centre of the dispute is a forensic investigation commissioned by the SABC, the findings of which were used as the basis for disciplinary action against him.

However, Plaatjes argues that the probe itself was “unlawful” and failed to comply with the required legal and procedural standards.

According to his court papers, the SABC “wrongfully and unlawfully” relied on the outcome of this investigation in taking action against him. He maintains that findings stemming from an invalid process cannot be used to justify a dismissal, particularly at an executive level where strict adherence to due process is essential.

“On 10 January 2023, the SABC initiated forensic investigations relating to the Discover Digital agreement and the English Premier League (EPL) rights agreement. The decision to initiate such investigations was taken by group executive for internal audit, Katlego Mpepu,” reads the papers.

Plaatjes further claims that the investigation was not only procedurally defective but also prejudicial, effectively undermining his ability to defend himself against the allegations levelled against him. This, he argues, resulted in an unfair and unjust outcome.

“In terms of the forensic audit protocol, any investigation involving an executive director must be conducted by an independent external forensic investigator,” the papers state.

The SABC breached the employment contract by initiating an unauthorised forensic investigation, unlawfully using internal auditors instead of external auditors, and failing to comply with its own policies and statutory obligations. — Papers filed at Johannesburg high court

He adds that he withdrew his CCMA claim in favour of pursuing a high court lawsuit against the broadcaster.

Plaatjes also contends that the SABC erred by instituting disciplinary proceedings against him before resolving an internal grievance he had lodged.

“The SABC breached the employment contract by initiating an unauthorised forensic investigation, unlawfully using internal auditors instead of external auditors, and failing to comply with its own policies and statutory obligations,” the papers read.

As a result, he argues that he has suffered substantial damages, linking both his financial and reputational losses directly to the SABC’s conduct.

The R18m claim reflects loss of income, impairment of future earning capacity and damage to his professional reputation within the broadcasting industry. It also takes into account the personal and emotional toll of his dismissal.

Plaatjes contends that his removal from the SABC has had long-lasting consequences, making it difficult for him to secure comparable employment. As a senior executive, he argues, reputational harm carries significant weight and can effectively derail a career built over many years.

“I was unable to accept employment with Just Rewards as a chief executive officer as a result of the SABC’s conduct,” the papers state.

Plaatjes is asking the court to declare that the SABC’s reliance on the forensic investigation was unlawful and to hold the broadcaster financially accountable for the consequences.

The SABC, cited as the defendant, is expected to oppose the claim and defend both the investigation and the subsequent disciplinary process.

Both parties are likely to present detailed legal arguments on whether the forensic investigation met the required standards and whether it can be relied upon to justify Plaatjes’ dismissal.

In July 2024, the Sunday Times reported that the SABC had dismissed Plaatjes and suspended the head of video entertainment Merlin Naicker after disciplinary hearings found them guilty of failing to disclose that an external company running the SABC+ streaming service would receive an advertising revenue kickback.

An investigation found that Plaatjes and Naicker deliberately failed to disclose that Discover Digital would receive 7.5% of advertising revenue generated from SABC+, and concealed a profit-sharing agreement they had signed without the knowledge of then SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

The 7.5% payment to Discover Digital was in addition to the R35m the SABC had already agreed to pay the company to manage the SABC+ streaming platform.