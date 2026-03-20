Solar lights give Joburg women safer nights

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More than 2,000 solar lights have brightened Johannesburg's inner city since July 2024. Stock photo.

Student Lebogang Mangane grew up in South Africa’s coal mining heartland that still produces most of the country’s electricity, but her own streets rarely had any lighting, so she never felt safe walking anywhere after dark.

Now she beams when she speaks about the thousands of solar lights that flood the roads of inner-city Johannesburg, including the Marshalltown neighbourhood where she works and studies.

Since July 2024, more than 2,000 solar lights sponsored by corporates, banks and educational institutions have been installed throughout various inner-city areas where tens of thousands of pedestrians and commuters travel each day.

Mangane said these lights keep her safe from crime, but also remind her that energy can be clean and accessible to everyone.

“We only experienced coal pollution, not the electricity made from coal,” said the 27-year-old business student and entrepreneur.

“These solar lights have become something of a symbol for us as women, that we can be safe and light up safety for others,” she said from the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, an educational institution where she studies and works.

[Government] understands there are gaps in terms of issues of service delivery, infrastructure and maintenance and they are willing for us to help them. — Innocent Mabusela, head of Jozi My Jozi

South Africa is one of the world’s top coal producers, but in 2021 it was also the first country to accept the Just Energy Transition Partnership deal in which richer nations pledged cash to accelerate the shift from coal to renewables while protecting local employment.

The solar lights that make Mangane feel safe, however, are rolled out by Jozi My Jozi, a coalition of private businesses, civil society organisations and government working to boost Johannesburg’s inner-city revival.

Jozi My Jozi sees its many initiatives as a way of supporting South Africa’s resource-strapped government.

“[Government] understands there are gaps in terms of issues of service delivery, infrastructure and maintenance, and they are willing for us to help them,” said Innocent Mabusela, the head of Jozi My Jozi.

Some 85% of inner-city residents do not feel safe walking at night, according to a paper by the research group Gauteng City-Region Observatory.

After a gold rush in the late 1800s, central Johannesburg boasted grand public buildings and luxury hotels, but decades of state neglect and the exodus of wealthy residents and businesses have left the inner city crime-ridden and crumbling.

“Johannesburg used to be well lit, but because of cable theft and the challenges of load-shedding (power cuts), most of the lights in the inner city were not working,” said Mabusela.

The city estimates that 45% of power outages are due to copper cable theft by criminal syndicates that are responsible for shoot-outs with and assaults of security personnel.

The solar lights are less susceptible to theft, as they do not contain significant amounts of copper and would require an elevated platform to access them, said Mabusela.

The coalition is now looking into similar solar projects across the country that could be funded with carbon credits, as well as the possibility of creating jobs through constructing and maintaining the solar lights.

It is estimated that more than 10-million households across South Africa live with energy poverty — the lack of “safe, stable and affordable” electricity access, according to the Alternative Information and Development Centre research group.

‘See criminals approaching’

South Africa experiences some of the world’s highest levels of gender-based violence, with the murder rate of women five times higher than the global average, according to the South African Medical Research Council, a research organisation.

“These streets were once creepy and scary. When it turned dark, it was a jackpot for criminals,” said Mangane, adding that, anecdotally, muggings have decreased.

“Now the shops stay open later, some until 10pm. We can collect deliveries at night, which is something we couldn’t risk in the past,” she said.

It is positive that solar lights are providing electricity in under-served areas, but does this mean the government is not being held to account for services it is mandated to provide? — Julia Taylor, researcher at Wits' Southern Centre for Inequality Studies

Other women working and studying in the inner city agree, while noting that better lighting alone is not enough to improve security.

Research shows that street lighting does reduce crime, particularly if combined with other security strategies such as camera surveillance, findings published on the CrimRxiv criminology research hub showed.

“Same as here, our local councillor has also put up solar lights where I live, so it is much better; now we can see criminals approaching,” said Bongiwe Zulu, a 20-year-old student who lives in the south of Johannesburg.

“But we still walk in a group to catch transport because of safety in numbers,” she said.

Power partnerships

Solar lights also reduce carbon emissions, said Mabusela.

South Africa committed to cutting carbon emissions to between 350-million and 420-million tonnes by 2030, down from 442-million in 2020, on the way to net zero.

“Clean energy initiatives should be coming from everywhere — all stakeholders have a role to play,” said Julia Taylor, a researcher at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of Witswatersrand.

But she said private projects should not excuse state negligence.

“It is positive that solar lights are providing electricity in underserved areas, but does this mean the government is not being held to account for services it is mandated to provide?”

City Power Johannesburg did not reply to requests for comment on the solar partnership.

Many women in the inner city who spoke to the Thomson Reuters Foundation agree — clean, safe and accessible energy needs to be tackled urgently for the sake of all South Africans.

“There is privately funded security and solar panels in the wealthy suburbs, but no matter where you live in the city, this is something we all deserve,” said Maharishi student Londiwe Molefe. - By Kim Harrisberg

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters

Reuters