South Africa

There was no hijacking, police say after ‘movie-like action’ in KuGompo City

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

A serious incident occurred on the North East expressway in KuGompo City at about 2pm. ( Ziyanda Zweni)

Contrary to widespread speculation on social media and from eyewitnesses, police have confirmed Thursday’s high-speed chase and gunfire that caused pandemonium on roads in the Berea area in KuGompo City (formerly East London) was not a hijacking incident.

The pandemonium left cars damaged, one suspect arrested and police hot on the heels of the other suspects who had fled.

The incident disrupted traffic flow in the area.

Police have not revealed details of the case that brought the affected area to a standstill and forced those who were nearby to take cover or flee.

“There was no hijacking incident,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana. “However, we are unable to divulge in-depth details at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

The incident, which happened at about 2pm, sent shockwaves through KuGompo City. At the time, police described it as a “serious incident”.

Traffic was backed up on Pearce Street as officials tried to clear the scene, while the offramp joining the North East expressway was blocked by a tow truck.

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