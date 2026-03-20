South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

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The five suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

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