LISTEN | Bodies of five mineworkers recovered in Kimberley after February mud rush

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The Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, where the bodies of five mineworkers have been recovered. File photo

The bodies of the five mineworkers who went missing after a tragedy at Ekapa Mine in Kimberley have all been retrieved underground, the last two during the early hours of Monday.

The miners were trapped underground after a mud rush on February 17.

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Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said police have opened an inquest docket into the death of the miners.

“Kimberley detectives are investigating an inquest after the remaining bodies of two adult males were recovered from a local mine in Kimberley during the early hours of Monday at about 2am. The investigation continues,” she said.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola expressed her condolences to the families.

Ekapa Minerals CEO Jahn Hohne said the process of notifying the affected families is under way.

“The recovery operation has been carried out under exceptionally challenging conditions; the company extends its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the five miners. This has been an extremely difficult period for everyone involved, and the thoughts of the board and management remain with those most directly affected by this tragedy,” he said.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said what happened was devastating and angering as families waited in distress for a long time for the bodies of their loved ones to be found. ‎

NUM national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said they also condemned the company’s move to apply for liquidation, something that happened during the rescue.

That was a betrayal and an attempt to avoid accountability.

“The incident is not just a mining disaster but a humanitarian crisis with more than 1,100 workers left without salaries and in uncertainty.

“There is a belief that profit was prioritised over safety, with claims that the dangerous area had previously been flagged as high-risk.”

He said the union believes the tragedy could have been prevented if warnings from workers were heeded and proper safety systems, such as groundwater monitoring and early warning sensors, were in place.

Sowetan