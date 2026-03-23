Court orders demolition of ‘ugly’, illegal wall at a Midrand estate

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Jukskei View Residents Association and owners in Waterfall View Estate in Midrand received some relief last week when the high court in Johannesburg gave the green light for the demolition of a boundary wall that property owner Thabo Makhorole built illegally in 2023.

The longstanding dispute ended at the court’s doors on an urgent basis after Makhorole physically obstructed and threw rocks at demolishers and even sprayed them with chemicals on March 6.

He approached the court last week to prevent the demolition, claiming that he had appealed against it at the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS). However, the CSOS appeals have since been dismissed.

He further claimed the breaking down of the wall will cause irreparable harm to himself and that he had been granted approval to develop the wall.

Waterfall View Estate is a gated residential development and forms part of the larger Waterfall precinct near major commercial hubs including the Mall of Africa. Its free-standing houses cost between R500,000 and R1.4m.

According to the court judgment, the respondents were against the construction of the wall, accusing Makhorole of deviating from the approved plans. They also argued that his wall doesn’t comply with the established rules of the estate and it detracts from its aesthetic uniformity.

The dismissal of Makhorole’s appeals at the CSOS paved the way for the demolition to proceed.

“On that day, contractors attended the property to commence demolition. According to the answering affidavit, which I accept, the applicant physically obstructed the contractors, spraying them with chemicals and throwing bricks. The demolition could not proceed. Later that day, the applicant launched this urgent application,” said judge LR Adams.

He waited until the very day of demolition to launch these proceedings and then only after physically obstructing the contractors. Any urgency is self-created. A litigant cannot create his own urgency and then rely on it to obtain relief. — Judge LR Adams

The judge added that Makhorole contributed substantially to his own predicament by building a wall without consent, deviating from plans and ignoring warnings to stop the construction.

“He waited until the very day of demolition to launch these proceedings and then only after physically obstructing the contractors. Any urgency is self-created. A litigant cannot create his own urgency and then rely on it to obtain relief.

“The balance of convenience weighs heavily against the grant of an interdict. If the interdict is granted, an unlawful structure will remain in place, potentially for many months or years, pending the finalisation of appeals that appear to have little merit,” said Adams.

The judge asserted that Makhorole had ample opportunity to fix his predicament, and this included amending building plans and seeking consent from neighbours through negotiations.

“He did none of these things. The balance of convenience favours the restoration of legality, not the preservation of unlawfulness,” said Adams, adding that he was dismissing Makhorole’s application.

But he also warned the respondents to take steps to prevent the violence that Makhorole has demonstrated.

“The history of this matter demonstrates that the applicant [Makhorole] will stop at nothing to prevent demolition. He has already assaulted contractors. It is likely that he will do so again. In these circumstances, it is appropriate to authorise the sheriff and SAPS to assist in carrying out the demolition and to restrain the applicant if necessary. This is not a power to be granted lightly, but the facts justify it.”

Makhorole has also been ordered to pay for the demolition.

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