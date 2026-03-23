Credit guarantee vehicle set to be in place in latter 2026, says Godongwana

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Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has told parliament the government’s plans to establish a credit guarantee vehicle (CGV) are in motion as a critical part of putting the underwriting of infrastructure development programmes at arm’s length from the government.

EFF MP Sinawo Thambo asked the minister for details of the CGV, progress made in its establishment and operationalisation, and how it will be financed.

In a written reply, Godongwana said the National Treasury is preparing the licensing application for the CGV alongside prospective shareholders. The CGV was also mentioned in the minister’s budget tabled in February.

“We are targeting the CGV to be operational in the latter half of 2026, positioning the CGV to issue its first guarantee to the independent transmission projects. This is an important step towards mobilising private finance at scale with limited fiscal impact, strengthening our infrastructure backbone, and supporting South Africa’s growth and resilience.”

The CGV represented a fundamental shift in how South Africa finances its infrastructure.

“It will be established as an independent, privately governed non-life insurance company that issues payment and termination guarantees to project companies. This governance model ensures that the CGV operates at arm’s length from government, with its own capital raising, pricing, and risk-management systems.”

Godongwana said the initial capitalisation of $500m (R9bn), scaling to $2.5bn (R45bn), is sourced from a range of development partners, including the government through the National Treasury, which has committed to providing junior first-loss capital equivalent to 20%–25% of the total capital base of $500m.

“[This starts] with $100m (R1.8bn) and increases up to $500m as the CGV scales; R1.8bn, representing the government’s contribution, has been included in the MTBPS for 2026/2027. This first-loss capital will play a crucial role in crowding in additional funding from other development partners by absorbing initial risks.”

In a separate question, MK Party MP Des van Rooyen asked the minister what informed the National Treasury’s forecast that in 2026 South Africa’s growth will be at 1.6% before improving to 1.8% in 2027 and 2% in 2028, despite lower growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Godongwana said the National Treasury’s 2026 Budget Review growth outlook was supported by expectations that household consumption will remain the primary driver of medium‑term growth, aided by rising real purchasing power, stronger wage growth, easing inflation, wealth gains from higher asset prices, improved consumer sentiment, and better credit conditions.

“An additional impetus is expected from private sector investment, a more resilient global environment, easing domestic supply constraints, and a continued recovery in rail and port capacity that should lift trade volumes.

“The Budget Review projection further rests on measurable progress in structural reforms together with improved macroeconomic stability reflected in lower inflation, credit rating upgrades and stabilising debt levels, as well as rising public and private investment driven by planned infrastructure spending, lower interest rates, reduced risk premiums and enhanced fiscal credibility.”

He said the National Treasury’s medium‑term outlook is also broadly aligned with market consensus, which anticipates gradual strengthening in growth prospects as logistics improve and investment recovers.

“The IMF’s lower growth assessment reflects its view that persistent structural constraints, including unreliable infrastructure, governance weaknesses, and rising public debt, continue to limit South Africa’s growth potential.”

The minister said the IMF expects only gradual improvement over the medium-term, with fiscal pressures and global risks, including fragmentation, protectionism, and the possibility of slower‑than‑expected reform progress weighing on the outlook.

Business Times