Gunman kills woman in Johannesburg city centre

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A woman, believed to be a lawyer, was fatally shot in the Johannesburg city centre on Monday morning. File picture:

A woman, believed to be a lawyer, was fatally shot in the Johannesburg city centre on Monday morning.

The shooting took place near the corner of Fox and Joubert streets, which is close to the magistrate’s court and the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Security company Vision Tactical said: “She had parked in the parking lot and was on her way to the CCMA when she was shot in full view of the public. A nearby witness heard four gunshots.”

In January, two people were killed outside the Booysens magistrate’s court, prompting Gauteng MPLs to call for a security review.

Advocates and attorneys spoke to the Sunday Times Daily last year about their unpleasant experiences around the court precincts, describing such trips as a huge safety concern each morning.

This is a developing story.

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