Labour Court rejects Bitou manager's bid to halt inquiry

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The Labour Court in Cape Town has dismissed an urgent application by suspended Bitou municipal manager Mbulelo Memani seeking to stop disciplinary proceedings against him and challenging his suspension.

The court ruled on Monday that an employee cannot use a self-requested delay to later claim the process is unlawful.

The case hinged on the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, which mandate that a disciplinary hearing must commence within three months of a council resolution to take action.

On September 12 2025, the council in the Garden Route municipality resolved to institute charges against Memani. This initiated the three-month period within which the disciplinary inquiry must commence under the regulations.

Memani faced eight charges of misconduct, with a hearing initially scheduled for November 12 2025. However, on November 6 2025, Memani’s attorney requested a postponement of the disciplinary hearing and asked for further particulars.

On November 12 2025, after the hearing convened virtually before the chairperson, it was postponed to February 17, 18 and 19, by agreement.

On January 20 2026, Memani’s attorney informed the municipality that his suspension had lapsed and that he would return to work the next day.

On January 21 2026, Memani returned to work but was asked to leave the office by municipal officials.

When the inquiry convened on February 17 2026, Memani raised an objection that the inquiry had not commenced within three months of the resolution to institute disciplinary action, arguing the hearing was therefore unlawful and the resolution authorising disciplinary action was void.

The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing noted that Memani based his objection on a strict, literal reading of the Labour Appeal Court decision in Tshabalala v Moqhaka Local Municipality & another, namely that because the charges against him had not been read by the officer presenting evidence for the employer when the inquiry convened on November 12 2025, it had not yet begun.

The chairperson noted that the inquiry had been set down to start on November 12 2025, a date well within the three-month window since the resolution was taken on September 12 2025.

The only reason the charges were not read on that date was because of the unopposed application for postponement brought by the applicant.

“By applying for the postponement, the applicant had effectively ‘waived the right to insist on the strict ‘reading of the charges’ within that specific window’,” judge Robert Lagrange said in his summary of the chairperson’s findings.

The chairperson concluded that the municipality was ready and willing to proceed on November 12 2025 and that it was at the instance of the employee that the charges were not read. The preliminary point by Memani was dismissed.

Lagrange said in this case, Memani could have insisted on the disciplinary hearing proceeding, but chose rather to agree it could continue at a later date.

“In my view this principle finds application in this matter and the applicant cannot do an about-face on its previous request for a postponement, which was agreed to and granted by the chairperson, by repudiating the understanding underlying that application, namely that the inquiry could continue at the later date,” Lagrange said.

The judge said he was not satisfied that Memani had a clear right to prevent the inquiry continuing.

Lagrange struck Memani’s application relating to his continued suspension off the roll for lack of urgency.

He also dismissed Memani’s application to interdict his disciplinary inquiry from proceeding pending the determination of a legal review.

TimesLIVE