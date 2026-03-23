Manhunt under way for two suspects after fatal shooting of attorney in Joburg CBD

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A manhunt is under way for the suspects who gunned down a female attorney in the Joburg CBD on Monday morning.

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old female attorney in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at the corner of Fox and Joubert streets.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said officers responded to reports of a shooting and, on arrival, found the woman with gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was allegedly followed by two unknown suspects who opened fire on her before fleeing the scene on foot,” said Sibeko.

The motive for the attack is still unknown and is part of ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made.

Police have opened a case of murder and are appealing to anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that an eyewitness, Pontsho Mahlangu, said the attorney was getting out of her car, heading to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), when a man approached and shot her in the head three times.

The suspect fled immediately after the shooting.

He was seen running across the street to a waiting vehicle and escaping. Witnesses described the assailant as a black male.

TimesLIVE