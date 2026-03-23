‘Not fit to lead’ | Nigerian pastor slams Gayton McKenzie in escalating Good Hope Centre row

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Spirit Revelation Ecclesia church leader John Anosike (left), has launched a scathing attack on sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie (right).

Spirit Revelation Ecclesia church leader John Anosike has launched a scathing attack on sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, accusing him of having a “prison mentality” after a heated dispute over the proposed sale of Cape Town’s iconic Good Hope Centre.

In a sermon on Sunday, Anosike criticised McKenzie’s leadership and suitability for public office.

“I came across a statement from someone that calls himself a political personnel. I heard that he was in prison. These are the type of people they give a position. That’s stupid. Absolutely stupid,” said Anosike.

“Somebody that came out of prison should stay somewhere to recover mentally because you are being forceful and so aggressive that your statement is unpolitical, ungovernmental [sic], illegal and completely out of order. You’re not qualified to be a leader. You’re far away,” said Anosike.

The clash comes after Anosike announced to his congregation that his church had successfully bid R135m for the Good Hope Centre during a City of Cape Town property auction.

Anosike said in a recent statement the process was lawful and transparent.

“The process is fully documented, lawful, transparent and publicly recorded,” he said adding that he had complied with all bidding requirements.

The Good Hope Centre was one of 53 city-owned properties auctioned earlier this year as part of efforts to dispose of assets deemed surplus to operational requirements.

Anosike said the church intends to use the venue for worship services, conferences and community gatherings with financing likely to come from bank loans and voluntary contributions from supporters.

In a Live Facebook broadcast, McKenzie strongly opposed the proposed acquisition, warning that he would challenge it in court and insisting the venue should remain dedicated to arts and culture.

“What Nigerian church will be there? Over our dead bodies — there will be no Nigerian church there,” said McKenzie.

“You are not going to take arts, culture spaces and give to Nigerian churches, that one will not happen,” he said.

He added that foreign investors should prioritise development in their home countries.

“I am telling you today, if that Nigerian pastor knows what is good for him, he must keep that money. We will never allow it to be sold to Nigerians. We will fight you in the highest court,” said McKenzie.

In response, Anosike doubled down, accusing McKenzie of making “reckless” and “uneducated” statements.

“That’s a casual, unprofessional, uneducated, empty statement because you want to take advantage of the trending to draw attention to yourself. That’s so weak. It’s a prisoner mentality. In as much as he’s out of prison, he’s not out of prison mentally,” he said.

He also warned that McKenzie’s comments could damage South Africa’s international image.

“A legit auction [for] a permanent resident of your country by law had the right to contend and then he won the bid and you say ‘over your dead body’? What type of politician is that?” said Asonike.

Anosike said he had previously admired McKenzie’s personal story but was disappointed by his remarks.

“I thought this guy was going to be a great leader but what he’s saying now, I think he needs a little bit of another imprisonment —not the actual one, just isolation so that prison can leave his mind,” he said.

In his statement the pastor also addressed allegations circulating online that congregants were asked to pay R10,000 for so-called “tickets to heaven”.

Anosike dismissed the claims as false.

“My ministry does not charge people for attending church services, prayer or counselling,” he said.

He also denied owning multiple properties in Cape Town’s Constantia or misrepresenting his citizenship status, stating that he is a permanent resident of South Africa.

Meanwhile, in an article in the Cape Argus, the City of Cape Town said it has not yet finalised the sale of the Good Hope Centre.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said a detailed post-auction audit is currently under way to verify bids received during the February 26 auction.

Tyhalibongo explained that the process includes checks on tax compliance, ownership details, financial standing and alignment with property valuations as well as adherence to the Municipal Asset Transfer Regulations and that if a qualifying bid is confirmed, it will be reviewed by the city’s immovable property adjudication committee and may be submitted to council for final approval.

The proposed sale has also sparked criticism from activists and political groups who argue that the Good Hope Centre should instead be used to address Cape Town’s housing challenges.

Despite the backlash, Anosike remained defiant.

“We’re not afraid to speak the truth. Humanity must come out of oppression. How dare you?” he said.

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