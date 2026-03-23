Randburg prosecutor accused of sexual assault remains in custody

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During a follow-up visit, the accused allegedly engaged in inappropriate and indecent conduct and attempted to compel a complainant to engage in a sexual act.

A regional court prosecutor based at the Randburg magistrate’s court appeared before the Johannesburg magistrates’ court on Monday in connection with an alleged sexual assault in October last year.

“The accused handed himself over to the Randburg police station today where he was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual intimidation, two counts of corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said,

The case has been transferred to the Johannesburg magistrate’s court due to the accused’s proximity to staff members at the Randburg court.

“The state alleges that the complainant was referred to the accused, a prosecutor, while seeking assistance with her brother’s case at the Randburg magistrate’s court.”

During a follow-up visit, the accused allegedly engaged in inappropriate and indecent conduct and attempted to compel her to engage in a sexual act.

“The following day, she reported the matter to a community leader, who accompanied her to confront the accused. He denied the allegations but allegedly offered to withdraw her brother’s case if she did not report the incident.”

The case was postponed until March 30 for a formal bail application.

“The accused remains in custody, and the state intends to oppose bail,” Kganyago said.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi reaffirmed that the NPA remained committed to upholding the rule of law by prosecuting all matters without fear, favour or prejudice.

“The NDPP added that all members of the NPA are expected to uphold the code of conduct and when failing to do so, they will face consequences and the law will take its course.”

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