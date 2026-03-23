Shooter walked right up to woman before opening fire: Witness

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The gunman walked up to the victim and shot her at point-blank range, a witness said.

A woman believed to be a lawyer was fatally shot in broad daylight on Monday morning at the intersection of Fox and Joubert streets in the Johannesburg city centre, in what witnesses describe as a targeted attack.

According to eyewitness Pontsho Mahlangu, the woman had just got out her vehicle and was walking towards the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) when a man approached her on foot.

“She was coming out of her car, heading to CCMA, when the man came close. He shot her in the head three times,” said Mahlangu, who spoke to TimesLIVE at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot immediately after the shooting.

He was seen running across the street to a waiting vehicle and escaping. Witnesses described the assailant as a black male.

Another eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said the victim was a familiar face in the area who had visited the CCMA offices on several occasions.

“She was helping employees with cases, people who weren’t paid and unfairly dismissed,” the witness said.

The shooting occurred at about 9am, triggering panic among nearby workers and passersby.

The area was cordoned off for several hours as police processed the scene. Traffic was diverted and crowds gathered at a distance as forensic teams conducted their work. The victim’s body was only removed by a forensic pathology vehicle shortly after midday.

Police comment is awaited.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity.

TimesLIVE