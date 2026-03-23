Workers down tools at Teta in salary dispute

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Despite Monday’s persistent rain, workers associated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) went on strike and protested outside the Transport Education Training Authority (Teta) offices in Randburg.

Among their demands are a 9% salary increase and the payment of “outstanding bonuses”.

The protest comes after the union’s negotiations with the employer deadlocked.

Nehawu deputy secretary Funanani Ratshisusu said the disagreement about the salary increase comes after the Teta implemented a salary increase without concluding an agreement with the union.

“We declared a dispute with the employer because they didn’t give us the salary increase we wanted. We initially said we wanted 13%, and when we were negotiating, we reduced it to 9%, but we still did not reach an agreement,” said Ratshisusu.

He added the matter was referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, but Teta went ahead and implemented increases approved by its board.

“They came back and said the board has approved 5.5% for all staff and 3% for managers and executives. They went ahead and paid that without our permission. It was a unilateral decision.”

Ratshisusu said workers were also demanding the payment of two outstanding bonuses from the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years.

“So those are the reasons why we are on the streets today [Monday]. We want our salary increase to be 9% and also our two financial-year bonuses.”

The union said it obtained a strike certificate after exhausting dispute resolution processes.

Kgomotso Mushandana, a regional organiser for the union in greater Johannesburg, said the protest was aimed at supporting members and urging the employer to listen to concerns of the workers.

“As much as the employer says they are employees of Teta, they are also our members and they have the right to be represented and for their voices to be heard,” she said.

Mushandana said the rising cost of living had placed significant pressure on workers, making the salary increase crucial.

“They need to take their children to school, pay for petrol to come to work and buy food. The cost of living is very high, so it affects them.”

The union said it remained willing to return to the negotiating table and engage management to resolve the dispute.

“We want them to come and sit down with us so we can agree on one thing. We are ready to engage them anytime when they are available,” Ratshisusu said.

Workers said the strike would continue until their grievances are addressed.

The regional chairperson in greater Johannesburg, Wanda Pendu, said if the Teta management does not address their concerns, the strike will intensify.

TimesLIVE