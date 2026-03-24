‘All we want is to study’: CPUT dental students go on strike over delayed classes

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Cape Peninsula University of Technology dental students have gone on strike over delayed classes.

Dental students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have gone on strike, saying their studies have been put on hold for months with no clear plan from the university.

On Monday, the students handed a memorandum of demands to management, where they demanded the suspension of all academic activities until their concerns are addressed.

In the memorandum, they called for urgent meetings with the university leadership and the South African Dental Technicians Council (SADTC) to resolve issues around training and accreditation. They also want assurances that funding will continue until they complete their qualifications

They are concerned about the lack of proper training in a course that relies heavily on hands-on work. “Dental technology is a highly practical course … going for such a long period without hands-on training is worrying,” one student said.

After months without proper lab access, they fear they will not be ready for the next stage of their training.

A third-year dental technology student told TimesLIVE the uncertainty has made it impossible to plan ahead.

“Personally, this situation has had a significant impact on me. I am unable to plan ahead, and it feels as though my life has been put on hold.”

The student said they also struggled to secure accommodation and faced unexpected financial pressure during registration.

Another student said the problems started in May 2025 when they were asked to leave their Tygerberg facility and move to online learning.

However, online learning did not work for a course that relies on hands-on training. “We are a very practical and hands-on course … without a lab, nothing can be done and no progress can be made.”

Attempts to use temporary spaces, including chemistry labs, made things worse. “The conditions were not compliant with a dental lab … overall just harsh conditions.”

Students were repeatedly told a new facility was “well under way”, but on returning after a university break, they found no progress had been made and were pushed back into online learning.

The delays have stretched into 2026, leaving some students stuck between academic years.

A first-year dental assisting student said they have yet to attend a single class while other students have already started exams.

“All we want is to study, the university should just let us learn.”

The student said repeated emails to the department have not provided clear answers, adding that they feel ignored and excluded.

They said the strike is a last resort after months of uncertainty.

“Emails and excuses don’t teach us … we need real teaching time.”

Some students fear the long-term impact could be severe, including losing a full academic year or graduating too late to secure jobs.

Another student said the disruption has already affected funding and mental health, leaving them in “limbo” for months.

They said they had lost financial support and felt the university had not provided clear solutions, adding that they are “seeking support and answers”.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the delays are linked to ongoing issues with the SADTC, which has introduced new requirements affecting student registration.

She said the university vacated its Tygerberg premises in 2025 at the request of the health department and has since secured a new facility, which is awaiting final approvals from relevant authorities.

“The dental programmes are in place, and we are in the process of engaging the relevant professional body to resolve lingering issues,” said Kansley.

She added that students will not lose funding or academic credits.

For now, students say they will continue to protest until there is a clear plan.

“Until we get a definite start date and a recovery plan, the strike continues.”

Comment from the SRC president was not available at the time of publication.

TimesLIVE