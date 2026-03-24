Calls for justice after labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan’s murder in Joburg CBD

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Labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan was murdered outside the CCMA offices in Johannesburg on March 23 2026.

Krugersdorp labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan has been identified as the victim of a hit near the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in the Johannesburg CBD.

Police are searching for two suspects after she was shot dead at point-blank range while walking to the CCMA offices at 9am on Monday.

The 35-year-old was representing mining group Sibanye-Stillwater in a matter involving retrenchment payouts at the time of her murder.

The Run Zone Athletics Club’s Graham Block led tributes to Gallichan and offered the club’s support to her husband Keegan. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of the life of one of our members to a shooting downtown Joburg. Chinette Gallichan, you are gone way too soon, champ. We will miss you dearly,” he said.

Gallichan was described by Nadine Gouws as “a woman who truly loved life and lived it to the fullest, embracing every moment with courage and joy”.

“You had the most beautiful smile — the kind that lit up every room and warmed every heart. You were always ready for the next race or life adventure, especially alongside your husband Keegan Gallichan. You showed us what it means to live boldly and with purpose.”

Chinette‘s murder highlights the ongoing crisis of violence and the urgent need for greater protection and justice. — Memory of Jayde Panayiotou / Facebook

Gallichan’s social media profile described her as a “litigator, lover of life, travel enthusiast, runner, working hard and staying humble”. On her profile description, she shared a link to the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11. It quotes God as offering inspiration to his followers: “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

The Facebook page in memory of murder victim Jayde Panayiotou said Gallichan’s academic and professional journey reflected excellence, discipline, and dedication to the legal field.

She obtained her LLB degree from the University of South Africa, followed by a postgraduate diploma in labour law with distinction from the University of Johannesburg. She enhanced her leadership and management capabilities by completing a management practice qualification through Henley Business School.

Throughout her career, she held several senior positions. She served as a director at De Beers, as a director at Geldenhuys van Reyneveldt and as a business partner at Hinrichsen Attorneys.

At the time of her death, she was employed as labour litigation superintendent at Sibanye-Stillwater, where she was involved in complex and high-stakes employment disputes, “earning respect for her professionalism, legal acumen and composed approach”.

“Colleagues and peers have described her as a dedicated and highly competent attorney — a familiar and respected presence at the CCMA, where she regularly handled matters involving unfair dismissals, wage disputes, and broader labour rights issues.

“Beyond her legal career, Chinette was a vibrant and active individual. Her untimely and brutal death has left a profound void not only in the legal fraternity but also among friends, family, and the wider community. Her passing again highlights the ongoing crisis of violence and the urgent need for greater protection and justice. May her memory be honoured, and may justice be served. She did not deserve to lose her life in such a tragic and senseless manner.”

Toto Geza, executive director of the South African Anti-Bullying Institute, posted on Facebook that the murder of a labour attorney outside the CCMA “is a sobering breach of the civic space where conflict is meant to be contained by law.

“The commission exists to mediate, restore balance, and uphold fairness; violence at its threshold strikes at the idea that disputes can be resolved through reasoned process.

“Our condolences are with Chinette Gallichan’s family, colleagues, and the broader legal and labour relations community. A life devoted to justice and dispute resolution must not end in violence.

“This moment demands clear resolve, rigorous investigation, accountability for those responsible, and concrete measures to protect practitioners and participants at our institutions. If the forums designed to secure fairness cannot be kept safe, confidence in the rule of law erodes. We must reaffirm that safety, due process, and respect for the legal process are non-negotiable.”

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