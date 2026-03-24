Electric vehicle charging stations could cut down fuel costs, says Joburg mayor Morero

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City Power launched the first phase of the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its head office in Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The City of Johannesburg has launched its first electric vehicle (EV) charging stations which mayor Dada Morero says could reduce fuel costs for the city’s vehicle fleet and support a cleaner transport future.

Speaking at the launch hosted by City Power at its offices on Tuesday, Morero said the project is part of the city’s plan to modernise its energy systems and prepare for the shift to electric mobility.

“We took a decision as part of a turnaround strategy that we are no longer just an electricity business but an energy business,” Morero said.

City Power has installed 14 EV charging stations in the first phase of the project and the stations will operate as a pilot before the infrastructure is expanded to other parts of Johannesburg.

24/03/2026. City power launches phase one of Electrical Vehicle(EV) charging stations at their head offices in Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Morero said the city first began exploring electric mobility nearly a decade ago when it started testing electric vehicles in its own fleet around 2014 and 2015.

“However, the plan slowed down after the 2016 local government elections, but we are bringing it back now with the EV charging stations.”

Morero emphasised that moving to electric vehicles will help the city reduce the money it spends on petrol and diesel for municipal vehicles and residents will also save.

According to Morero, the city operates a fleet of about 2,000 vehicles across different departments.

He said the EV programme could generate savings of about R29.7m annually under a leasing model and if the vehicles are purchased outright over five years, the savings could increase to R49.3m a year.

“We are spending a lot of money on diesel and fuel for our internal fleet, and if we move much quicker to EVs, the savings will be much more and the money can be redirected to service delivery programmes.”

The charging stations will also be available to residents who own electric vehicles, though the city is still working on the tariffs for public charging.

24/03/2026. City power launches phase one of Electrical Vehicle(EV) charging stations at their head offices in Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

He said that prices have not yet been finalised, but he estimated that charging an EV will be cheaper than filing a petrol or diesel vehicle.

Morero added that the municipality will first monitor how the stations are used and whether the project is financially sustainable before expanding it across the city.

“As we assess the usage and the return on investment, we will then roll out to other regions of the city so that residents who already have EVs can have access.”

Future phases could include supercharging stations that allow faster charging times, as well as battery swapping technology that would allow drivers to exchange empty batteries for fully charged ones.

“It will work similar to when you exchange a gas cylinder. You bring the empty one and get a new one,” Morero said.

Morero said the project will also help the city reduce emissions and improve air quality.

“We are contributing to clean air and mitigating against climate change,” he said.

He added that Johannesburg must keep up with global transport trends as the EV project was part of a broader plan to change how the city produces and distributes energy.

“The entire world is moving into electric vehicles. South Africa and Johannesburg in particular cannot be left behind.”

Morero said the municipality is also investing in solar power, microgrids for informal settlements and large-scale solar farms to help reduce electricity costs.

City Power is also exploring battery storage systems that would allow the city to buy electricity at cheaper tariffs from Eskom, while it stores and distributes it during peak demand.

“That will help us mitigate against the cost of electricity, which has become too high,” Morero said.

He acknowledged the risk of vandalism but said security measures will be introduced to prevent that as the network expands.

He also urged residents to help protect public infrastructure.

“All of us must stand up against lawlessness and vandalism, we must protect the infrastructure built for our communities.”

TimesLIVE