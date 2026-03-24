High court backs agriculture dept’s FMD powers, says Steenhuisen

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Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says his department has been given a defined and reasonable timeframe within which to publish a vaccination scheme in terms of existing legislation. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has welcomed a court outcome on Tuesday, which he said affirmed his department’s lawful authority to regulate and manage the country’s response to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

“The application brought by Sakeliga and others sought urgent interim relief that would have effectively allowed for unregulated private procurement and administration of FMD vaccines, outside the established national framework,” the department said in a statement.

Steenhuisen said the Pretoria high court did not grant the urgent relief sought by the applicants. Instead, the matter was postponed to allow the department to finalise its vaccination scheme.

He said the department had been given a defined and reasonable timeframe within which to publish a vaccination scheme in terms of existing legislation.

Steenhuisen said the outcome reinforced the principle that South Africa’s biosecurity response must be co-ordinated, science-based and aligned with national and international standards.

“This matter was never simply about access to vaccines. It was about ensuring that South Africa’s response to FMD remains credible, co-ordinated and compliant with the legal framework that protects both our national herd and our export markets,” Steenhuisen said.

He said the attempt to secure urgent court intervention to bypass established regulatory processes was both premature and misdirected.

“The court has recognised that there are no grounds for urgent intervention that would disrupt the state’s ongoing disease control strategy. This is an important affirmation of the role of government in managing animal health risks in a structured and responsible manner.”

In a statement outlining its stance on Monday, Sakeliga said its application followed the failure by Steenhuisen to provide a lawful basis for his prohibition on private-sector vaccine procurement and administration, and the detrimental interference by agriculture officials in private vaccine import agreements.

Tuesday’s hearing, it said, concerned the first stage of its legal strategy: an interdict restraining the state from blocking private individuals and entities from administering registered or authorised FMD vaccines to livestock.

A review application, constituting the second stage, would follow at a later stage.

“This review application will seek, inter alia, declaratory relief confirming that there exists no impediment to owners or managers of livestock administering the vaccine, alternatively reviewing and setting aside any such legal impediment that may exist or be created.”

Steenhuisen said the department has already been working on the development of a formal vaccination scheme, and that the court’s directive provided clarity on the process and timeframe for its publication.

“Our priority remains clear: to stabilise outbreaks, protect the national herd and restore South Africa’s animal health status in line with international standards. That requires discipline, co-ordination and adherence to the law, not fragmentation.”

Steenhuisen said his department remained committed to working with industry stakeholders within the framework of the law and that lawful mechanisms for participation already existed.

“We will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders. But we will not compromise on the principles that underpin an effective biosecurity system,” he said.

TimesLIVE