Investigation after schoolgirls fight at KZN school, ‘egged on by community’

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An investigation has been launched into a violent fight between two female students from Kanyekanye and Kwasa High Schools in Bilanyoni, KZN. Stock photo.

Provincial education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has ordered an investigation into a violent altercation between two female pupils from rural schools in Bilanyoni township near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal.

The fight between pupils reported to be from Kanyekanye High School and Kwasa High School, which unfolded in full view of other learners and community members, has been circulating on social media.

The department has learnt such incidents have been ongoing, with allegations that certain community members incite the violent acts.

“This behaviour is reprehensible and undermines the safety, dignity and well-being of our learners. Schools must remain safe havens for teaching and learning. We cannot allow a culture of violence to take root within our communities and spill over into our schools.

“Those who incite or participate in such acts are failing our children and must be held accountable,” said Hlomuka.

The department is working closely with both affected schools to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are taken in line with school policies.

Psychosocial support will also be provided to the learners involved, as well as to those who may have been affected by witnessing the incident.

Hlomuka encouraged the community to work with the department to foster a culture of respect, discipline, and care among young people.

TimesLIVE