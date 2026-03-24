Judge orders forfeiture of abusive husband's estate share

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The high court in KwaZulu-Natal found pattern of violence and emotional abuse in a Durban marriage.

The KwaZulu-Natal high court has terminated the parental rights of a Durban father and ordered the total forfeiture of his claims to his estranged wife’s estate.

The estate includes her pension benefits held in the Government Employees Pension Fund, her retirement annuity with a private company and a house in Durban. The issue of maintenance in respect of their son, 16, was referred to the maintenance court for hearing.

The judgment, delivered by judge Jacqueline Henriques on Tuesday, brings to an end the divorce action that began in 2013.

The court heard harrowing testimony from the woman, a police officer, who detailed nearly 20 incidents of physical and emotional violence which began a week into the couple’s 2006 marriage when they were on honeymoon at the Palace of the Lost City in Sun City.

Two children were born from the marriage, but one has since died.

“She was wearing a pair of jeans and a top. She was trying to take a photograph of the defendant when he walked towards her, grabbed her by her arm and squeezed it tightly, hurting her, and asked her ‘What f*cking clothing are you wearing?’” Henriques said in summarising the woman’s testimony.

The man told her that a man was staring at her because of how she was dressed. The woman questioned him as to why he had assaulted her, as her arm had by that stage turned blue.

“All the defendant did was to refer to her as a ‘b***h’ and indicated that she was wearing clothing which was attracting other men.”

The woman also testified about a 2010 incident where the man allegedly pointed a firearm at her in front of his parents and they did nothing to stop him.

It was during that assault that the man forced her out of the house. She left and went home to Chatsworth where her mother lives.

During the week, she tried to phone him, asking him to allow her to return for the children’s sake, but he refused. She was served with a protection order stating that she must not remove the minor children from the house, the home of the man’s parents.

Another incident occurred in 2011 when the man had asked her to take out a mortgage bond of R300,000 on her mother’s home for him to start a new business venture. In 2008, after they were married, the woman’s mother wanted to transfer the property into her daughter’s name as her inheritance. The man had refused to marry by antenuptial contract when her mother suggested it. As a result, the house was transferred jointly into their names.

The woman had promised her mother that she would in no way encumber the property. An argument then ensued between the couple and when she stood up to leave, the man approached her and punched her in her eye with a clenched fist. He also allegedly repeatedly hit her over her head with an open palm as well as clenched fists.

“The photographs were taken in December 2011, immediately after the incident. In one of the photographs, her injuries are depicted as a swollen right eye, as well as depicting her hair having been shorn off.”

She did not open a case, as he threatened her that he would take the house away from her as it was in both their names and that he would kick her mother out of the house.

The man testified that throughout the marriage, he had contributed to the joint estate, especially the joint maintenance of the children.

He allegedly took full responsibility for his mother-in-law and was purchasing groceries.

“However, it emerged that the defendant was using his mother-in-law’s own pension money to buy her groceries,” the judge said.

After their separation in 2012, they shared custody of their two sons, with her having the boys on her four days off. This contact continued until October 2013, when she instituted divorce proceedings and the man denied her access to the minor children.

During cross-examination, it was disputed that the woman attempted suicide during or after the marriage, as claimed by the man.

“Although he was adamant that she did, he conceded that he could not provide any dates for the alleged attempted suicides.”

One of the children died during the marriage.

“Although the parties married in 2006 and separated in 2012, they lived separately at various stages throughout. The marriage was of a short duration. Given the defendant’s conduct throughout their marriage and his failure to contribute in any way to the estate, an order of forfeiture is justified,” Henriques said.

The judge said the woman impressed her as a witness.

“I did not gain the impression that she was lying or trying to paint the defendant in a bad light.”

However, Henriques said the man, in her view, was dishonest when he testified.

“He could not recollect specific incidents nor could he remember the dates when events occurred. What was evident is that he made no contribution to the joint estate and was supported by the plaintiff.”

It was also apparent that he made no contribution to the support of the woman or the minor children.

“Most notably, the transcript will reveal that none of the plaintiff’s evidence of abuse and the incidents she testified about was disputed by the defendant.

“In fact, I gained the impression that he falsely accused her of having affairs to justify his abusive behaviour.”

The judge said instances of physical abuse were not denied nor were the photographs depicting such abuse denied.

The judge said it was common cause that the father has had no contact with his remaining son for about 10 years, apart from seeing him at his deceased son’s funeral.

The judge ordered the man to pay the costs of the action.

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