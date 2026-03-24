Madlanga inquiry probes cartel links to Tshwane metro police tender

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry is investigating a possible link between criminal cartels and three security companies awarded a tender by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

This was revealed by the chief evidence leader, advocate Teboho Mosikili, who is leading the testimony by TMPD deputy commissioner Revo Spies.

Mosikili asked the commission to put its focus on Gubis85 Solutions, Izingwenya 210 Investments and Triotic Protection Services.

“Perhaps highlight the first three companies on the list. These are the companies that would form the subject matter of our discussions. The chair would also have noticed the previous evidence of Sgt [Fannie] Nkosi that at least two of the three companies were discussed by him.

“We supply those three in terms of the TMPD stream and to create a linkage with the terms of reference, especially where there is a suspicion of interference by syndicates or cartels,” said Mosikili.

The companies were awarded the contact in March 2022 for three years. It was meant to expire in February 2025 but has been extended to June 2026.

The three are among the 22 companies that guard municipal infrastructure and have cost ratepayers more than R2bn.

Nkosi previously told the commission members of the EFF and ActionSA had made recommendations about which companies to hire.