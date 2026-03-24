POLL | What do you think was the real reason SABC cancelled Clement Manyathela’s show?

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Clement Manyathela has confirmed his prime-time show will not be renewed when the contract lapses at the end of the month.

The SABC’s decision to cancel Face the Nation, a political talk show hosted by Clement Manyathela, has ignited a heated debate regarding media freedom and political interference.

The Sunday Times reported the show was allegedly axed after pressure from the ANC and senior government officials who were unhappy with Manyathela’s “harsh” interviewing style.

The move has drawn sharp condemnation from viewers and various political parties, who have labelled the cancellation an attack on independent journalism.

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi expressed serious concern about the allegations. He has since written to the SABC’s board requesting a detailed report explaining the reasons behind the programme’s discontinuation.

“It is important that we get all the facts to ensure this matter has been dealt with fairly, without compromising the principles of robust journalism and editorial independence at the SABC,” Malatsi said.

The SABC has denied claims that political pressure played a role, insisting the decision was purely a result of standard programming updates. The Presidency has also dismissed allegations of political interference.

The public broadcaster maintained that it regularly reviews its content to align with industry norms.

“The SABC, like any other broadcaster, exercises its prerogative to change its programming based on its operations and set guidelines. This is an industry and market standard that often occurs annually,” the broadcaster said.