Sahpra flags contamination risks in Citro-Soda

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The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has ordered a recall of certain batches of Citro-Soda after inspectors found serious problems at a manufacturing site in Clayville, Johannesburg.

Addressing the media, CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makakotlela confirmed that the recall follows a targeted inspection conducted on February 24 after the regulator received a notification raising concerns about the product.

“The inspectors found several failures to follow good manufacturing practice, which is a global standard used to make sure health products are safe, clean and consistent,” she said

Sahpra inspectorate head Lebohang Mazibuko said the problems they found at the Adcock Ingram factory were serious.

They found metallic and black residue on equipment that was supposed to be clean. This raised fears that the product could be contaminated.

The factory did not have proper systems to control powder during production, which could allow particles to spread and affect product quality. The factory did not have a proper system to remove dust in the air, which can also cause contamination — Lebohang Mazibuko, Sahpra inspectorate head

“Inspectors also found that the factory did not have proper systems to control powder during production, which could allow particles to spread and affect product quality.

“The factory did not have a proper system to remove dust in the air, which can also cause contamination.”

Some of the machines used to make the product were damaged, rusted and not well maintained. “This has potential to increase the risk of contamination and potentially harm people who use the product.”

“The company makes many different products, but each one is made on its own production line. We only checked the Citro-Soda line, which is the only product that is affected,” Mazibuko said.

Head of regulatory compliance Mokgadi Fafudi explained how people can identify the affected product. With the small Citro-Soda sachets and the 60g and 120g bottles, “Only the batches that start with the letter ‘C’ are being recalled, and only for the regular Citro-Soda,” said Fafudi.

“We are not removing all Citro-Soda; only the specific bad batches.”

Consumers should return such products to where they bought them from.

TimesLIVE