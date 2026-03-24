Security guard out of hospital as plea talks stall in Mugabe case

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A security guard shot in a case allegedly involving Bellarmine Mugabe is recovering after being discharged from hospital while the matter against the accused was postponed again on Tuesday.

Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate’s court, where proceedings could not continue due to unresolved plea negotiations between the state and defence.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole confirmed to TimesLIVE that “the complainant, a security guard employed by Mugabe, has since been released from hospital and is recovering”.

The case was postponed to April 17 for further investigation after prosecutors expressed dissatisfaction with the plea terms proposed by the defence.

The accused face several charges, including attempted murder, contravening the Immigration Act, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of a firearm.

Both men have abandoned their bail applications after revelations that they may be in the country illegally. They remain in custody.

TimesLIVE