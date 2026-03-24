South Africa

Twelve top cops arrested for involvement in Cat Matlala’s R360m contract

The police officers face charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the PFMA.

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Twelve senior police officers have been arrested on allegations of corruption in relation to a R360m tender awarded to Vusi 'Cat ' Matlala's company. (TimesLIVE)

Twelve senior managers of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged role in the awarding of a controversial R360m tender to murder-accused tenderpreneur, Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company, Medicare 24, Tshwane District.

In a joint statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) said they effected the arrest of 12 senior police officers and a director of a company in relation to the irregular awarding of a tender to Medicare 24.

“All accused are expected to make their first appearance before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of corruption, fraud and the contravention of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act],” reads the statement.

The contract was cancelled in December last year.

Matlala reportedly received up to R50m related to the contract.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Playing catch-up: ideal time for content policy? Try 20 years ago, parly hears

2

WATCH | Thabo Bester: I am treated as if I’ve already been found guilty

3

Nkabane found guilty of ethical breach over Seta board appointments

4

Calls for justice after labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan’s murder in Joburg CBD

5

Government urges motorists not to panic-buy fuel as supply remains stable

Related Articles