Two Johannesburg schoolboys stabbed to death within days

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A matriculant was killed on Monday in the second stabbing of a school pupil in Gauteng in a matter of days.

A matriculant was killed on Monday in the second stabbing of a school pupil in Gauteng in a matter of days.

A grade 12 schoolboy from Daleview Secondary School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, was fatally stabbed on Monday in an open veld while walking home after school, the education department said.

A 17-year-old grade 8 pupil from Forest High School in Johannesburg was severely beaten and stabbed on Friday at a park near the school after school hours.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he is devastated by the two attacks.

“The Forest High School learner sustained severe injuries during the incident and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to another hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

“The circumstances surrounding these incidents are under investigation by police. Psychosocial support services have been mobilised and will be provided to learners, educators, and the bereaved families to assist them during this time.

“This is a deeply painful loss for our education community. Violence against our learners, whether on or outside school premises, is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

“We call on communities to work with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and to stand united in protecting our children so that our schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning.”

TimesLIVE