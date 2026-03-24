UFS says sanitary pad study was purely scientific, not meant to cause fear

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UFS says the sanitary pad study was purely scientific, and meant to lay down facts uncovered.

The University of the Free State (UFS) has defended its research into chemicals found in sanitary products, stressing that the study was purely scientific and not intended to cause fear or anxiety among the public.

This comes after an outcry over findings that endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) were detected in sanitary pads and pantyliners sold in South Africa.

During a briefing to the parliamentary portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities, UFS deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and postgraduate studies Vasu Reddy said the article was established to lay down the facts.

“Science is about the facts that we wish to establish and that is what the article did. It is an analytical chemical study not a medical study. What this article does is to lay down facts from the science. It is the case, as we all know, this material need of women and girls is very close to the heart. It speaks to the vast majority of the people in the country, and information which is factual is not intended from a science part to create panic, anxiety, fear and chaos,” he said.

Reddy said the public reaction had been amplified by misinformation circulating online.

He said the study was conducted by a multidisciplinary team from UFS and it found that all sanitary pads and pantyliners tested contained at least two endocrine-disrupting chemicals including phthalates, bisphenols (such as BPA) and parabens.

UFS executive director for communications Ylva Rodny-Gumede, dean of health sciences Deliwe Rene Phetlhu, head of the department of chemistry and lead researcher Deon Visser, Prof Marietjie Schutte-Smith and head of obstetrics and gynaecology Niren Maharaj were part of the team that presented the findings.

Reddy said the research was aimed at establishing a scientific baseline.

“The research that was conducted was [by] a multi-disciplinary team from the departments of chemistry, microbiology and biochemistry that produced the article that was published in the journal, and the purpose was to provide a scientific baseline for the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in notably available pads and liners in evidence-based safety standards,” he said.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has also urged the public not to panic, saying the findings must be placed in context.

“The fact that there are studies that show potential harm does not necessarily translate into that harm, but that does not mean we fold our arms, because we are saying in the long term something might emerge but not now. It has not yet emerged,” he said.

Health sciences dean Phetlhu said the study should be seen as a starting point for further research rather than a definitive conclusion.

“We will always be obliged to report scientific facts as they are, but what the science does, or this article has done, is to stimulate conversations that will further create a situation where when we look at the facts we ask a question of what’s next, what can we do next?” she said.

She also emphasised that the issue is not unique internationally.

“If you look at international sciences, this conversation has been in the media,” she said.

Lead researcher Visser stressed that the study did not attempt to prove that sanitary products cause disease.

“The conclusion was simple; we didn’t claim to prove a causal link between specific pads and immediate disease. The concern is long-term repeated contact [and] we modelled that with a mathematical equation. We don’t have any causal links and we didn’t make any causal links to that, but we did say it is a concern that needs to be investigated,” he said.

The conclusion was simple; we didn’t claim to prove a causal link between specific pads and immediate disease. — Deon Visser

Visser also highlighted the rigorous process behind the publication.

He said the researchers are not calling for products to be removed from shelves.

“We don’t want these products to be pulled. We never said so, or any of the products that we tested. Recalling products would increase a different problem, apart from the fact that these chemicals are very low in existing products,” said Visser.

‘EVIDENCE SUGGESTS THE PRODUCTS ARE SAFE’

Acting COO at the South African Bureau of Standards Thabo Sepuru said current evidence suggests the products are safe.

“At this stage within the limitations of no data and anything that proves otherwise, the safer response will also be that the products are safe to use. I am also taking guidance on the statement issued by the department of health which said, at this point, there is not much to worry [about], but that is the nature of human behaviour,” he said.

Sepuru explained that menstrual products are regulated under existing standards but acknowledged there are gaps.

He said SANS 1043, which governs the manufacture of disposable sanitary towels, does not currently prescribe mandatory testing for endocrine-disrupting chemicals, focusing instead on microbiological safety, product construction, performance and labelling.

He also said the standard is under review, with amendments expected to include additional requirements such as fibre composition, declaration of substances and additives, and cautionary statements.

Chairperson of the committee Liezl van der Merwe said the briefing helped clarify public concerns.

“Research is very important. I hope you don’t leave this meeting thinking we are criticising the work you are doing. We understand the importance of the work you are doing,” she said.

She also called for stricter enforcement of standards.

“Considering the importance of sanitary products and because we want them to be safe, we need to ensure compulsory guidelines and not voluntary guidelines with your standards and compliance,” said Van der Merwe.

Despite the public reaction, she emphasised the key takeaway from the meeting.

“The meeting was important because it clarified the notion that has been in the public domain that our sanitary products are not safe. So by and large this morning, the message is that there is no need for alarm, and that’s probably one of the important messages that we take away,” she said.

TimesLIVE