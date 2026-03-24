Young Mpumalanga athletes take their shot and leap to victory at national school champs

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The SA National Primary Schools Athletics Championship was held at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town in March 2026.

Two schoolchildren from Mpumalanga, Siyamthanda Khumalo and Lane Kruger, are warming hearts after delivering gold-medal performances at the South African primary schools national championships.

The education department congratulated the two pupils, saying their achievements highlight the bright future of athletics in the province and serve as inspiration for other young athletes.

Siyamthanda Khumalo from Laerskool JJ van der Merwe soared to victory in the long jump. (south african primary school national championships)

Siyamthanda, from Laerskool JJ van der Merwe, soared to victory in the long jump at the event, which was held at Greenpoint Stadium in the Western Cape last week.

His mother, Luleka Matika, said: “He has learned to stay calm and focused, even when the competition is tough. He is also respectful and shows good sportsmanship.”

She said she first noticed her son’s talent for athletics when he was six years old, in grade R, during a school sports day at his previous school, when he competed in the 60-metre sprint and finished first. “His teacher told me that he was going to be a great sprinter one day. That is when I started to believe that athletics could be his path.”

In 2024, Siyamthanda qualified for the Athletics South Africa championships (ASA) in Bloemfontein. Although he did not reach the semi-finals, the experience motivated both of them to work harder.

They found a coach who was willing to train him. “So during the December holidays, he would visit his grandmother, where he trained closely with the coach.”

Matika said she was overwhelmed when Siyamthanda won his medal at the nationals: “I was so happy. I screamed and cried tears of joy.”

She shared this advice for other parents: “Let your children choose what they love. Support them and teach them that things will not always go their way, but they must keep working hard.”

Matika wants her son to be well-rounded. “We pray a lot and ask God to give him strength,” she said. “Education is just as important as athletics.”

Nine-year-old Lane Kruger, from Laerskool Witrivier, dominated the shot-put, securing gold with a 9.25m throw and a score of 875 in total. (South African primary school national championships)

Lane, from Laerskool Witrivier, dominated the shot-put, securing gold with a 9.25m throw and a score of 875 in total.

At the age of five, Lane suffered a serious injury after falling through a glass door which required surgery, her mother Anje Kruger said. Lane still experiences difficulties with her foot, but her fighting spirit doesn’t stop her setting and reaching goals.

When she turned nine, her family encouraged her to try shot-put because she is tall and strongly built.

“Athletics runs deep in the family. Her grandfather competed in shot-put at national level and that inspired us as a family to support and nurture her interest,” she said.

Lane started training at home in the garden. When she competed in her first competition in January, she threw 8.59m, breaking the meeting record. From there, she kept improving.

“Balancing school and sport is one of the challenges we are facing,” her mother said. “It’s not easy, especially during exam periods. But we follow a structured schedule and make sure there’s time to rest and relax.”

Kruger said the family was pleased with how she stayed calm throughout the nationals, to give her best during the tournament.

“We want her to continue enjoying the sport without feeling pressure. The most important thing is that she stays happy and passionate about what she does.”

After two days of performances at Green Point Stadium, the SASA National Primary Schools Athletics Championships concluded with Gauteng taking top honours, followed by Western Cape and North West.

Final medal standings:

1) Gauteng: 32 Gold | 36 Silver | 18 Bronze — Total: 86

2) Western Cape: 26 Gold | 18 Silver | 24 Bronze — Total: 68

3) North West: 13 Gold | 12 Silver | 12 Bronze — Total: 37

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