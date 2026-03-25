Fuel supply stable despite shortage concerns at some stations, says FIASA

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The Fuels Industry Association of SA has sought to reassure the public over fears of fuel shortage, as concerns grow around panic buying, fuel rationing and reports of supply disruptions at some petrol stations.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, FIASA said the current fuel supply in SA remained stable, supported by local stockholding and continued imports from multiple international sources.

It added that a widespread shortage is unlikely unless global conflicts escalate significantly and disrupt international supply chains.

The briefing comes amid heightened public anxiety in fuel price increases, with motorists noticing differences in petrol costs at various service stations.

FIASA said these variations were due to location-based pricing zones and transport costs, which differ depending on the distance fuel needs to be delivered. These factors are built into the pricing structure and do not indicate a shortage or crisis.

A key focus of the session was explaining how fuel prices are determined. The Basic Fuel Price (BFP), which forms the foundation of the pump price, reflects the cost of buying crude oil, refining it and transporting it to SA. It is adjusted monthly and is largely driven by global oil prices, the rand-dollar exchange rate and shipping costs.

The association noted that the largest portion of the BFP — about 89%, is made up of the international price of refined fuel, with additional costs including freight, storage, insurance and financing.

Beyond the BFP, a significant share of the fuel price paid by consumers consists of taxes and regulated charges, including the general fuel levy, the Road Accident Fund levy and the carbon fuel levy. These are set annually and contribute substantially to the overall cost at the pump.

FIASA also outlined how distribution and retail costs are regulated. Margins for petrol stations are determined by the department of mineral and petroleum resources and are designed to cover operational expenses such as salaries, rent and electricity, meaning retailers do not set fuel prices independently.

To maintain supply stability, the industry relies on mechanisms such as the self-adjusting slate system, which allows fuel companies to recover short-term losses when international prices fluctuate within a month. This helps ensure that supply continues even during periods of volatility.

While petrol prices are regulated, diesel operates differently. The association noted that diesel prices are not strictly controlled, allowing wholesalers and retailers to set their own prices, which can result in variations between service stations.

Despite reassurances on supply, FIASA acknowledged that rising fuel prices are likely to continue placing pressure on consumers, with knock-on effects on transport costs and the price of goods and services.

The association urged motorists not to panic, emphasising that current systems are in place to maintain supply and that there is no indication of a national fuel shortage at this stage.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the DA called for a 50% reduction in both the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy to provide immediate relief to consumers.

The party said the two levies together contribute about R6.35 to the fuel price, and cutting them in half could reduce the impact of expected increases by around R3.17 per litre.

DA spokesperson on finance, Dr Mark Burke acknowledged the move would affect government revenue, estimated at about R6.5bn a month, but said the cost of inaction would be greater, warning that rising fuel prices would push up transport and food costs while putting pressure on household budgets and economic growth.

TimesLIVE