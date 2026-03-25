‘He dreamed of becoming a soldier’: Ennerdale pupil killed days before his birthday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lufuno Khangale, a Grade 12 pupil from Ennerdale, is remembered by his family as a quiet and respectful boy who dreamed of becoming a soldier.

A quiet, respectful boy who loved his family, cooking and reading the Bible, that is how Lufuno Khangale is being remembered by his family.

The grade 12 pupil from Daleview Secondary School in Ennerdale was stabbed to death on Monday while walking home from school. His body was found in a veld between the school and a nearby shop, just days before his birthday.

For his father, Shadrack Magayane, the loss is both devastating and difficult to comprehend.

He described Lufuno as a quiet and deeply respectful child, the one who stood out among his six children for his good behaviour.

“He was the one who was very respectful,” he said.

Magayane said his son had big dreams. Lufuno wanted to become a soldier and began the application process while in grade 12, but his life was cut short before he could realise that goal, his father said.

The family had pinned their hopes on him. “He was our beacon of hope,” said Magayane, explaining that they believed Lufuno would one day help lift them out of their struggles.

At home, Lufuno kept mostly to himself and avoided trouble. He spent much of his time indoors, often on his phone or watching movies, and was especially close to his siblings.

“They were inseparable,” said Magayane.

Even when corrected, Lufuno remained calm and respectful. “Even if I reprimanded him, he would never backchat.”

The last time Magayane saw his son was on Monday morning, a moment that now weighs heavily on him.

Lufuno left for school slightly later than usual, something that concerned his father at the time.

“He normally leaves at 7am, but on Monday it was around 7.45am. I was a bit worried,” he said.

He told Lufuno’s mother about it, but thought his son had just been busy with schoolwork.

Later that day, when Lufuno did not return home and could not be reached on his phone, the family became concerned and went to the school to look for him.

At the school, his father saw a learner with blood on his clothes telling teachers that Lufuno had been injured.

They began searching for him in the nearby area. Lufuno was found lying in the open veld, surrounded by people and vehicles, his body already covered.

“I was devastated because I realised he was gone,” said Magayane.

What has left the family with more questions than answers is that the alleged attacker was someone Lufuno knew.

According to Magayane, the boy was in the same class as his son, but Lufuno had never raised any concerns.

“I didn’t know him,” he said.

But he recalled one incident that now stands out. “One time, I went to fetch Lufuno at school during Saturday classes. This friend was standing at the gate. When Lufuno tried to leave, he closed the gate. I was surprised, but I thought he was playing. He only opened when Lufuno said ‘that’s my father waiting for me.’”

At the time, he thought it was a joke. Now he believes it may have meant something more.

Lufuno’s sister, Maria Khangale, described him as gentle, humble and deeply caring.

“He was very humble, respectful. He didn’t like drama,” she said.

She said her brother kept away from trouble and spent most of his time at home, only going out occasionally to play football with his friends.

“He never came home late or disrespected my parents.”

The family is struggling to come to terms with his death.

“I’m very hurt because they killed the wrong person. He was very innocent. He always liked making jokes and laughing,” she said.

Khangale said Lufuno was also a strong influence at home. He read the Bible often and shared what he learned with his siblings.

“What I will remember most is that whenever I was sad, he would come and ask what was wrong … He would always tell me that he is here for me.”

Just days before his death, Lufuno had taken steps towards his dream.

“Last week he came with forms to apply to be a soldier,” she said.

Lufuno would have turned 20 on March 31. His sister’s birthday is the next day. Instead of celebrating, the family is now preparing to bury him.

Ward councillor Khazamula Chauke said steps are being taken to improve safety in the area.

“On safety, I have reached out to Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo to cut the grass on the open field. I have spoken to the team and SAPS in my ward to increase visibility,” said Chauke.

“We have to do more with the school to ensure learners’ safety.”

TimesLIVE