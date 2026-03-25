North West admits payments to staff after they left, says is fixing payroll

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The auditor-general’s office flagged systemic problems with the department’s payroll in a 2022/23 review after finding staff debts in its financial statements amounting to more than R100m.

The North West department of education says it is working to try to recover millions wrongly paid to former employees, which it blamed on administrative challenges.

The auditor-general’s (AG) office flagged systemic problems with the department’s payroll in a 2022/23 review after finding staff debts in its financial statements amounting to more than R100m. This included salaries paid to people who had resigned, retired or died.

The department said the problem stems from termination documents that were submitted late, especially from rural areas. Salaries are processed in advance, usually around the 15th or 24th of each month, which increased the risk of overpayments when employee records were not updated on time, resulting in some employees receiving salaries after they’d left the job.

“This does not involve ghost employees. All affected individuals were once legally employed,” the department said.

In the past three years, the department said it has traced former employees and asked them to sign acknowledgement of debt forms to repay the money. So far 2,128 cases have been identified amounting to R24m.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is calling for a full audit, saying the problem is larger than isolated cases linked to manual system limitations.

“This narrative fails to account for the magnitude and persistence of financial losses clearly exposed by the auditor-general” the PSA said, adding the overpayments reflect a sustained breakdown in fundamental financial controls, human resource verification processes and executive oversight.

“Losses of this magnitude over an extended period cannot be explained as isolated errors and demonstrate a pattern of negligence, weak supervision and absence of consequence management.

“Regular audits, reconciliations and verification protocols mandated by the AG should have detected and prevented the irregular payments.

“A system that allows such leakage to persist reflects deep institutional failure.”

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi said corrective steps have been taken.

These include the introduction of an electronic system called salary attendance, leave and termination, which updates information in real time and alerts human resources when an employee leaves.

Investigations and consequence management measures are in progress, she said, with 24 disciplinary letters and 64 warning letters issued to staff members.

The PSA called for transparency on disciplinary action.

“There is no evidence that officials responsible for authorising, processing or failing to detect the payments have been held accountable.

“The introduction of improved technology does not address the core issue of accountability. Systems do not govern institutions, people do. Without decisive action against those responsible, the risk of recurrence remains high, regardless of system upgrades.

“A comprehensive forensic investigation must be instituted to determine the full extent of the irregularities and whether fraudulent activity was involved. All implicated officials must be suspended pending the outcome of investigations.”

TimesLIVE